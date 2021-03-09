Tuesday, March 9, 2021
Cattle smuggling: CBI issues lookout notice against brother of TMC leader Binay Mishra, a close aide of Abhishek Banerjee

The CBI is also considering approaching Interpol to get a Red Corner Notice issued against Binay Mishra who has not joined the investigation despite several summonses by the CBI. The CBI has also summoned two senior officers of the West Bengal Police in the matter.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a lookout notice against Bijay Mishra, brother of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Binay Mishra, in connection with a cattle smuggling case. Earlier, in January this year, the CBI had issued an arrest warrant against Binay Mishra in connection with a cross-border cattle smuggling case. Binay Mishra is said to be a close aide of TMC MP and CM Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

Binay Mishra declared absconding by the CBI in a cattle smuggling case

According to reports, the CBI is also considering approaching Interpol to get a Red Corner Notice issued against Binay Mishra who has not joined the investigation despite several summonses of the CBI. The CBI has summoned two senior officers of the West Bengal police- an inspector general and a superintendent of police on Monday for interrogation in connection with the case. Last month, Binay Mishra was reportedly named as a co-accused in the supplementary charge sheet filed in the cattle-smuggling case.

Binay Mishra has been shown as absconding in the charge sheet filed by the CBI before a special CBI court in Asansol, West Bengal. The central agency filed a charge sheet on February 18 this year in a case against seven persons including Border Security Force (BSF) Commandant Satish Kumar for their alleged involvement in a cattle-smuggling racket operating at the India-Bangladesh border.

Raids on properties related to TMC leader

The CBI has carried out raids at multiple locations including locations related to Binay Mishra as part of the cattle smuggling case probe. Last year, the CBI officials had seized some incriminating documents during a seven-hour raid at Binay Mishra’s Rashbehari Avenue residence. Mishra is linked to the kingpin of the cross-border cattle smuggling racket Enamul Haque. Haque was arrested in November 2020 from Delhi in connection with the cross-border cattle smuggling racket being operated along the India-Bangladesh border.

