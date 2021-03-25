Thursday, March 25, 2021
‘Earlier women’s hips were like number 8, now they have become like barrel after drinking foreign cows’ milk’: DMK leader Dindigul Leoni

"These days, women drink milk from foreign cows because of which they have put on weight," the DMK leader said

OpIndia Staff
DMK leader Dindigul Leoni/ Image Source: Manorama
4

DMK leader Dindigul Leoni has come under fire after he made shocking sexist remarks against women at an election campaign rally in Coimbatore, saying women have become fat by drinking foreign cows’ milk.

In a video that has gone viral, Leoni can be heard body-shaming women saying women have become “like a barrel” after drinking milk from the foreign breed of cows. Continue to make lewd comments, Leoni then went on to say that earlier, women used to be “thin and their hips would have curves”.

“In a cowshed, people use a milking machine for foreign cows. These days, women drink milk from foreign cows because of which they have put on weight. Those days, a woman’s hip resembled the number 8. When she lifted her child, the little one stayed put on the hip. But now they’ve become like a barrel because of which women cannot carry their children on their hips,” Dindigul Leoni can be heard saying.

A party member tried to interrupt DMK leader Leoni from making such misogynistic statements but to no avail. Leoni, who was enjoying making such crass comments, did not bother the party leader’s interruption.

Dindigul Leoni made such crass and distasteful comments against women while campaigning for DMK candidate Karthikeya Sivasenapathy in Coimbatore.

Severe backlash against DMK leader, netizens ask Kanimozhi to sack Leoni

After the video went viral, Leone is facing a massive backlash across social media platforms. Netizens demanded that DMK leader Kanimozhi should sack abusive leaders like Dindigul Leoni before lecturing about women’s safety to others.

BJP leader Gayathri Raghuram asked if Leoni knew what happens to a woman’s body post-pregnancy or during hormonal changes and asked Kanimozi what does she “like to say to this kind of male chauvinist.”

Not just BJP, even DMK sympathisers attacked the party leadership for fielding people like Leoni to seek votes in favour of the party.

DMK supporter Sumant Raman said that leaders like Kanimozhi should restrain speakers like Dindigul Leoni from speaking in the manner he spoke. His comments about the hips of women and how they have ballooned are degrading, he said.

The polls to the 234-seat Tamil Nadu assembly is scheduled to be held in a single phase on 6 April 2021. The ruling AIADMK has joined hands with the BJP to fight the Congress-DMK alliance in the assembly elections. The two sides are fighting a neck-to-neck battle in the state as both sides are eyeing to secure a majority. The results will be announced on May 2.

