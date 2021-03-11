The Yogi Adutyanath government in Uttar Pradesh is focusing on developing the infrastructural capability of the state. In order to resonate with PM Modi’s vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, the Uttar Pradesh government has launched several development projects in the most populous state of the country. PM Modi’s vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ was well-reflected in the state budget presented by the state Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna last month in the state assembly. The budget carved out a large chunk of funds for a number of infrastructural projects like housing, Smart City Project, Sadak Yojana, etc.

Projects worth Rs 214 crore inaugurated in Bareilly

After allocating Rs 200 crore in its budget under the Smart City Project to Bareilly, the Uttar Pradesh government has now allocated another Rs 214 crore to ramp up the infrastructure of the city. In an event organised at Circuit House yesterday, Urban Development Minister Ashutosh Tandon laid the foundation stones of projects worth Rs 214 crore in Bareilly while also inaugurating some completed projects. Tandon inaugurated around 31 projects in the city including a solid waste management plant and Bareilly drinking water project. Tandon informed the people about several government schemes like Health centre, Smart class, Micro Skill Centre and Integrated Control and Command Centre.

Bareilly airport made functional on International Women’s Day

This comes after an airport was inaugurated at Bareilly on International Women’s day on March 8. Union Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri flagged off the first flight from the airport on March 9. The Bareilly Airport was upgraded for commercial flights under UDAN-RCS. This makes it 56th airport to have been operationalised under UDAN. The inaugural flight reportedly had an all-women crew to mark the International Women’s Day. The Bareilly airport is the 8th functional airport of Uttar Pradesh others being in Varanasi, Prayagraj, Lucknow, Agra, Gorakhpur, Kanpur and Hindon.

Recently, the Uttar Pradesh government had made an announcement regarding the establishment of Lord Ram University in Ayodhya which, as proposed, will be a centre for research on the life and principles of Lord Ram as well as on Hindu religion and culture.