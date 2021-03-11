Thursday, March 11, 2021
Home News Reports Uttar Pradesh: Foundation stones for several projects worth Rs 214 crore laid in Bareilly
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: Foundation stones for several projects worth Rs 214 crore laid in Bareilly

UP's Urban Development Minister Ashutosh Tandon inaugurated around 31 projects in the city including a solid waste management plant and Bareilly drinking water project.

OpIndia Staff
Bareilly govt projects
The Bareilly airport was recently upgraded
7

The Yogi Adutyanath government in Uttar Pradesh is focusing on developing the infrastructural capability of the state. In order to resonate with PM Modi’s vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, the Uttar Pradesh government has launched several development projects in the most populous state of the country. PM Modi’s vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ was well-reflected in the state budget presented by the state Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna last month in the state assembly. The budget carved out a large chunk of funds for a number of infrastructural projects like housing, Smart City Project, Sadak Yojana, etc.

Projects worth Rs 214 crore inaugurated in Bareilly

After allocating Rs 200 crore in its budget under the Smart City Project to Bareilly, the Uttar Pradesh government has now allocated another Rs 214 crore to ramp up the infrastructure of the city. In an event organised at Circuit House yesterday, Urban Development Minister Ashutosh Tandon laid the foundation stones of projects worth Rs 214 crore in Bareilly while also inaugurating some completed projects. Tandon inaugurated around 31 projects in the city including a solid waste management plant and Bareilly drinking water project. Tandon informed the people about several government schemes like Health centre, Smart class, Micro Skill Centre and Integrated Control and Command Centre.

Bareilly airport made functional on International Women’s Day

This comes after an airport was inaugurated at Bareilly on International Women’s day on March 8. Union Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri flagged off the first flight from the airport on March 9. The Bareilly Airport was upgraded for commercial flights under UDAN-RCS. This makes it 56th airport to have been operationalised under UDAN. The inaugural flight reportedly had an all-women crew to mark the International Women’s Day. The Bareilly airport is the 8th functional airport of Uttar Pradesh others being in Varanasi, Prayagraj, Lucknow, Agra, Gorakhpur, Kanpur and Hindon.

Recently, the Uttar Pradesh government had made an announcement regarding the establishment of Lord Ram University in Ayodhya which, as proposed, will be a centre for research on the life and principles of Lord Ram as well as on Hindu religion and culture.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

After failing to protect Jio towers, now Punjab Government decides to give only Jio connection to PSPCL staff

Anurag -
Corporate connection for PSPCL employees were shifted to Jio after previous contract with Vodafone expired and Jio won the fresh tender
News Reports

Antilia bomb scare: Telegram channel used for sending terror message was created in or near Tihar Jail

OpIndia Staff -
Terror group Jaish Ul Hind used the Telegram channel to take responsibility for the parked vehicle outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence

Uttar Pradesh: Neha Naz accuses her husband Shahnawaz of abuse, harassment in viral video, appeals to CM Yogi for help

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Seven, including the woman's husband Shahnawaz, have been arrested till now.

CPI(M) fields JNU riots case accused Aishe Ghosh in West Bengal elections

Politics OpIndia Staff -
The CPI(M) has fielded JNU’s student wing president Aishe Ghosh in the Jamuria Assembly constituency in the West Burdwan district.

Russian Embassy dismisses Indian Express report on Afghan peace process, says it is based on ‘ill-informed sources’

Opinions OpIndia Staff -
In a statement released on Tuesday, the Russian Embassy in Delhi stressed that Russia "always stated that India plays a very important role in Afghanistan, and its eventual deeper involvement in dedicated dialogue formats is natural".

Canada: Billboards thanking PM Modi for providing coronavirus vaccines come up

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The billboards thanking PM Modi and India were put up by Hindu Forum Canada.

Recently Popular

Satire

After cutting off ties with British Royal family, Meghan Markle to join the BJP

Nirwa Mehta -
Meghan will now contest the 2024 US Presidential elections against another woman of colour, Kamala Harris on BJP ticket.
Read more
News Reports

USA: Abusive woman passenger threatens to sue Uber after getting banned, gets banned from Lyft too

OpIndia Staff -
Ride-hailing service Lyft has said that they are removing the said woman from their community and will not let her use their cabs. Interestingly, the woman had in a video, stated that she prefers Lyft.
Read more
Social Media

Bengaluru: Zomato delivery executive breaks female customer’s nose after a heated argument over late delivery of food order

OpIndia Staff -
Bengaluru-based Hitesha Chandranee said a Zomato delivery executive assaulted her after argument over delayed delivery
Read more
World

Women of colour use the N-word to abuse Uber driver Subhakar in San Francisco after being told to wear masks: Here is all that...

OpIndia Staff -
The argument with the Uber driver in San Francisco, California began after the passengers were asked to wear a mask.
Read more
News Reports

‘Mamata Banerjee injured after open door of her car hit a pillar, allegation of pushed by 4-5 people false’: Claim eyewitnesses in Nandigram

OpIndia Staff -
Eyewitnesses in Nandigram said that Mamata Banerjee had kept her door open to greet people, and a pillar had hit the door injuring her
Read more
Crime

Gruesome murder of 14-year-old Hindu boy Mahesh Kolli by the family of his Muslim friend: All you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
The incident was first reported on February 27 after the villagers recovered a dead body in the Bhima river a few kilometres away from the village. Mahesh Kolli was missing from February 22.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,306FansLike
523,059FollowersFollow
23,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com