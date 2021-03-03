In a shocking incident, some police officials and other hostel employees have been accused of forcing the residents of a women’s hostel to strip dance at the government-run Ashadeep Hostel in Jalgaon, Maharashtra.

As per reports, a complaint has been filed in this regard by a social service organisation with the District Collector. Videos of the incident were also submitted as proof of the incident. District Collector Abhijit Raut promised to take immediate action and assured a fair investigation in the case.

In the complaint, it is being alleged that some police personnel and some other people entered the hostel in the name of investigation and coerced the women to undress and dance. When the girls refused to do so, they were threatened with murder.

Police personnel, outsiders entered the hostel under the pretext of carrying out interrogation: Reports

The hostel, located in Ganesh Nagar of Jalgaon, was run by the Department of Women and Child Welfare which provides shelter and food to the destitute and oppressed women and girls. There had been complaints of malpractices being committed in the hostel, reports said. The incident of police personnel and hostel employees forcing women to undress and perform indecent dance came to light when Jananayak Foundation presidents Feroz Pinjari, Farid Khan and Mangala Sonawane decided to pay a visit to the hostel and find out more information about the wrongdoings happening in the hostel.

However, they were stopped from entering the hostel. The girls reportedly narrated the whole incident from the windows of the hostel. According to them, police personnel and other outsiders entered the hostel in connivance with some hostel employees and under the pretext of investigation. They were asked to undress themselves and dance in front of them. Those who protested were threatened with beatings and murder. They were even harassed by the hostel authorities while sharing their ordeal with the Foundation members.