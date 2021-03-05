Matthias Boe, boyfriend of actress Taapsee Pannu, has appealed to Union Minister Kiren Rijiju to ‘do something’ to help the actress currently under investigation by the Income Tax Department. In response, Kiren Rijiju has delivered what could only ever be construed as a ‘befitting reply’.

Law of the land is supreme and we must abide by that. The subject matter is beyond yours and my domain. We must stick to our professional duties in the best interest of Indian Sports. https://t.co/nIIf5C8TXL — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) March 5, 2021

Mathias Boe, coach of the Indian badminton doubles’ team, claimed that he was in a “bit of trouble” while representing India for the first time. Kiren Rijiju replied, “Law of the land is supreme and we must abide by that. The subject matter is beyond yours and my domain. We must stick to our professional duties in the best interest of Indian Sports.”

The Income Tax Department had on Wednesday raided 22 locations linked to director Anurag Kashyap, producer Vikas Bahl, Producer Madhu Mantena and actress Taapsee Pannu in connection with a tax evasion case.

The IT Department during the raids found cash receipts amounting to Rs 5 crores from the ‘leading actress’. Reports have also indicated that Taapsee Pannu evaded tax to the tune of Rs 25 crores.