Monday, March 22, 2021
BJP’s V Muraleedharan slams Kerala CM for silence on election nomination fraud by CPIM backed candidate with Pakistani wife

Muslim League leaders had filed a complaint against him, alleging he got married twice and his second wife lives abroad. They also submitted proof of their wedding that was held in Dubai. His second wife was identified as Hira Muhammed Safdar of Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

OpIndia Staff
K T Sulaiman Haji
K T Sulaiman Haji nomination held for not including his second wife in declaration form who hails from Pakistan (Image: V Muraleedharan/VMBJP)
On March 22, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan criticised Kerala’s Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for keeping silent over election nomination fraud in Kondotty. As per reports, KT Sulaiman Haji, a CPI(M) backed candidate, failed to include details about his second wife from his election nomination for upcoming Kerala Assembly Polls. His second wife is a Pakistani national with whom he allegedly got married in Dubai.

According to a report published in Mathrubhumi, on March 20, the election commission kept aside the nomination of KT Sulaiman Haji as he did not include the details of his second wife in the declaration documents.

In a tweet, Muraleedharan wrote, “KTSulaiman Haji, a CPIM Kerala backed candidate in Kondotty has hidden the details of his 2nd wife, 19 years old Pakistani in his nomination. The so-called Liberal – Pinarayi Vijayan’s silence isn’t surprising.”

He further added that the people of Kerala need an explanation especially when the second wife is a foreign national.

The elections for 140 assembly seats in Kerala will be held on April 6. The results will be announced on May 2.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

