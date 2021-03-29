Monday, March 29, 2021
Home News Reports Maharashtra: Seven Covid-19 patients die due to shortage of oxygen in the last two...
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Maharashtra: Seven Covid-19 patients die due to shortage of oxygen in the last two days, hospitals ask relatives to take their patients back

Four COVID-19 patients have lost their lives in Nagpur and three more in Dhule in Maharashtra due to a shortage in Oxygen supply.

OpIndia Staff
Covid-19 patients due to shortage in Oxygen/ Image Source: NDTV
3

The shortage of critical care has again resulted in Maharashtra deaths, as seven COVID-19 patients lost their lives in the last two days due to a shortage of oxygen supply.

According to the reports, four COVID-19 patients have lost their lives in Nagpur and three more in Dhule in Maharashtra due to a shortage in Oxygen supply. A medical emergency situation has risen in Maharashtra due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in the state, and the hospitals are now finding it tough to manage the crisis due to the shortage in supply of critical supplies.

The hospitals in Nagpur are in desperate need of critical supplies, especially medical oxygen, as the demand has increased five-fold due to a surge in critical patients. 

Though District collector Ravindra Thakare has started a dedicated line for Oxygen related requests from hospitals, hospitals are facing a shortage of Oxygen, resulting in doctors’ discharging patients. On March 25, the doctors discharged all the COVID-19 patients in a 30-bed hospital in North Nagpur, 11 of them in critical condition, after its oxygen stock exhausted. Reportedly, health authorities allegedly failed to replenish the supplies.

Since then, four of the critical patients have passed away – one of them at the hospital. The hospital said the 74-year-old deceased was on oxygen support till she was in admission. The remaining three people died at nearby government and private hospitals.

Following the death of three patients, Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has issued a show-cause notice to the hospital and initiated an inquiry. The other twenty patients have been shifted to other hospitals.

Hospitals ask relatives to take their patients back

The scare has aggravated now after authorities at a 100-bed hospital in West Nagpur have asked relatives of all patients to get discharged and find other hospitals. However, later that night, the district health officials rushed 40 jumbo cylinders to the Nagpur hospital.

As the health crisis continues to cause deaths, District Minister Nitin Raut said the divisional commissioner has been asked to take stock of the production and the supply. “We have the local production capacity, but since cylinders are also being supplied to places outside the district, this issue is coming up. We may request the state health department to allocate extra stock for Nagpur,” he said.

The nodal officer said the demand for Oxygen has shot up five-fold from 19-20 metric tonne per day to 100 metric tonnes on Saturday. “The supply is smooth. The shortage-like situation is because more oxygen is needed. We need at least 5 to 10 tonne more to maintain a buffer. It will be increased as every day the demand is rising,” he said.

The medical officer said that they had enhanced Nagpur district’s own production in the last few weeks. “By Sunday morning, 600 empty jumbo cylinders from Gadchiroli, Bhandara, Gondia and Amravati will arrive. Our manufacturers need them to fill additional stock. Another 700 to 800 cylinders would be requisitioned from GMCH, which has two big tanks of liquid oxygen,” he said.

In addition to Nagpur, three COVID-19 patients have died due to lack of oxygen at Anjana Heart Hospital in Dhule city, taking the death toll due to oxygen supply to seven.

Maharashtra remains the most-affected state in the country, with nearly 27,13,875 cases have been reported from the state with more than 3,25,901 active cases. The state has reported 54,181 Covid-19 deaths.

On Sunday, nearly 40,000 cases were reported in Maharashtra and 108 people died due to the Chinese pandemic in the last 24 hours.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Crime

Uttar Pradesh: Sadhu found brutally murdered in Bulanshahr temple, police on alert

OpIndia Staff -
Preliminary investigation has revealed that the Sadhu's throat was slit using a sharp weapon.
Crime

Violent protests erupt after death of a Nigerian national, while protestors blame Delhi Police, police cites CCTV footage that tells a different tale

OpIndia Staff -
The sudden death of the Nigerian national sparked violent protests by African nationals who created ruckus and broke glasses at DDU hospital.

Stranded ship ‘Ever Given’ that blocked Suez Canal refloated: Reports

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The 400-metre (430-yard) long Ever Given was successfully re-floated at 4.30 am local time (0230 GMT) and was being secured, Inchcape, a global provider of marine services, said on Twitter.

The Government of NCT of Delhi (Amendment) Act, the 4 amendments, what they mean and why the outrage by media is misplaced

OpIndia Explains S. Sudhir Kumar -
Amendments are being made to “THE GOVERNMENT OF NATIONAL CAPITAL TERRITORY OF DELHI ACT, 1991”, passed by Congress when in power

‘I don’t do so much even for CM, are you kidding me?’: TMC MP Nusrat gets angry during rally, video goes viral

Politics OpIndia Staff -
A video has gone viral on social media where Trinamool MP Nusrat Jahan was spotted losing her temper during a rally.

‘Goons holding Kisan Union flags wanted to lynch me’: BJP MLA Arun Narang tells OpIndia a day after he was assaulted in Punjab

News Reports Anurag -
BJP MLA Arun Narang was attacked by goons holding Kisan Union flags on Saturday by anti farm law protesters.

Recently Popular

Politics

Punjab: Anti-farm law protestors attack BJP MLA, strip him naked after thrashing him

OpIndia Staff -
'Farmer protestors' in Punjab attacked BJP MLA from Abohar, Arun Narang, and tore off his clothes after thrashing him.
Read more
Politics

‘Everything cannot be made public’: Amit Shah confirms he met Sharad Pawar at Adani residence

OpIndia Staff -
Home Minister Amit Shah subtly hinted that a meeting was held between the leadership of the two parties and added that not everything can be made public.
Read more
Politics

‘I don’t do so much even for CM, are you kidding me?’: TMC MP Nusrat gets angry during rally, video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
A video has gone viral on social media where Trinamool MP Nusrat Jahan was spotted losing her temper during a rally.
Read more
Sports

Manchester United FC attacked on social media for wishing their Hindu supporters a happy Holi

OpIndia Staff -
Manchester United Football Club wished Hindus a happy Holi on the occasion of the festival of colours.
Read more
World

Bangladesh: Islamists chant ‘direct action’, attack Hindu temples to protest PM Modi’s visit

OpIndia Staff -
Islamists in Bangladesh attacked Hindu Temples to protest against the official visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Read more
News Reports

Sharad Pawar to be wheeled into surgery on 31st March, all engagements cancelled: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
Nawab Malik informed that Sharad Pawar had been admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai following pain in his abdomen.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,021FansLike
526,405FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com