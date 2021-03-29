Mamata Banerjee has declared herself a Royal Bengal Tiger while campaigning in Nandigram ahead of voting for the constituency on the 1st of April. She also advised women to beat up BJP workers and said that she will respond like a lion.

She further claimed, without evidence, that she was attacked by goons from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Mamata Banerjee injured herself in Burulia recently in an incident that was ruled to be an accident in a report by the Election Commission itself.

That, however, has not prevented Mamata from accusing the BJP of attacking her. “No one from Nandigram attacked me but you brought goons from UP, Bihar. We want a free and fair election. If they come, women should beat them up with utensils,” she said.

The West Bengal Chief Minister also appeared to threaten people while leaving. She said, “Cool Cool Trinamool, vote paabe Jora phool (Jora flower, TMC’s symbol, will get the vote)” but then proceeded to add, “Tarpor dekhe nebo, thik aachhey? Maathay jeno thake (We will take care of them after the vote, okay? Remember that)”.

The context of the words are unclear but it is clear that she is speaking of taking care of BJP workers after the vote.

Mamata Banerjee has been extremely eccentric remarks of late. Recently, she claimed that Prime Minister Modi had gone to Bangladesh to campaign for West Bengal assembly elections and therefore, his visa should be cancelled.

She also claimed that the visit violated the model of code conduct while implying that there is nothing wrong if a Bangladeshi actor campaigns for Trinamool Congress during elections.