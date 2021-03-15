With the high octane Assembly elections approaching, Mamata Banerjee led Trinamool Congress is fast trying to fill up spaces left vacant by the party turncoats. Hours after the former union minister and BJP leader Yashwant Sinha joined TMC, he has been appointed as the Vice President and national working committee member of the Mamata’s TMC party. Meanwhile Sinha, in exchange for the favour, said that he would campaign hard and ensure that Mamata Banerjee comes back to power in the state.

Yashwant Sinha, former BJP leader, had joined the Trinamool Congress on March 13 (Saturday). Former Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha, who had quit the saffron party in 2018, has been critical of the BJP after he was sidelined by the party leadership post the 2014 general elections.

Interestingly, soon after Sinha joined the Trinamool Congress party, he started singing paeans for the party chief. In a bizarre statement he claimed that after the Indian Airlines IC 814 flight was hijacked by Harkat-ul-Mujahideen terrorists, who took the flight to Afghanistan’s Kandahar, Mamata Banerjee had ‘offered’ to be a hostage to free the other civilians.

This is not the first time the former union minister has changed his political leaning. His entire political career is marked with switching loyalties, changing party affiliations, changing viewpoints on various matters. Sinha who began his career as an IAS officer, joined politics as a member of the Janata Party in 1984. Then from Janata Dal in 1989, he moved swiftly to become the Finance Minister for Prime Minister Chandrashekhar.

Once Chandrashekhar’s future began to become bleak, he deserted Chandrashekhar and moved to the BJP. Sinha resigned from BJP in 2018 and now is once again set to reinvent his political career with the Mamata Banerjee led Trinamool Congress party.