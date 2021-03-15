Monday, March 15, 2021
Home Politics Bengal: A day after joining, Yashwant Sinha becomes party VP, working committee member in...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Bengal: A day after joining, Yashwant Sinha becomes party VP, working committee member in TMC

Hours after the former union minister and BJP leader Yashwant Sinha joined Trinamool Congress, he has been appointed as the Vice President and national working committee member of the party.

OpIndia Staff
Yashwant since appointed as VP by TMC
Mamata Banerjee-Yashwant Sinha (Source: Zee News)
5

With the high octane Assembly elections approaching, Mamata Banerjee led Trinamool Congress is fast trying to fill up spaces left vacant by the party turncoats. Hours after the former union minister and BJP leader Yashwant Sinha joined TMC, he has been appointed as the Vice President and national working committee member of the Mamata’s TMC party. Meanwhile Sinha, in exchange for the favour, said that he would campaign hard and ensure that Mamata Banerjee comes back to power in the state.

Yashwant Sinha, former BJP leader, had joined the Trinamool Congress on March 13 (Saturday). Former Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha, who had quit the saffron party in 2018, has been critical of the BJP after he was sidelined by the party leadership post the 2014 general elections.

Interestingly, soon after Sinha joined the Trinamool Congress party, he started singing paeans for the party chief. In a bizarre statement he claimed that after the Indian Airlines IC 814 flight was hijacked by Harkat-ul-Mujahideen terrorists, who took the flight to Afghanistan’s Kandahar, Mamata Banerjee had ‘offered’ to be a hostage to free the other civilians.

This is not the first time the former union minister has changed his political leaning. His entire political career is marked with switching loyalties, changing party affiliations, changing viewpoints on various matters. Sinha who began his career as an IAS officer, joined politics as a member of the Janata Party in 1984. Then from Janata Dal in 1989, he moved swiftly to become the Finance Minister for Prime Minister Chandrashekhar.

Once Chandrashekhar’s future began to become bleak, he deserted Chandrashekhar and moved to the BJP. Sinha resigned from BJP in 2018 and now is once again set to reinvent his political career with the Mamata Banerjee led Trinamool Congress party.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsTMC elections, Bengal elections, Yashvant Sinha elections
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

‘TMC calls it conspiracy, EC says it was an accident’: Amit Shah accuses Mamata of ignoring pain of mothers who lost sons to violence

OpIndia Staff -
Home Minister Amit Shah has slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a rally at Ranibandh.
News Reports

New evidence against Sachin Vaze: NIA gets access to CCTV footage and fingerprints

OpIndia Staff -
Access to CCTV footage, fingerprints and vehicle trail point to strong evidence against Sachin Vaze

Uttar Pradesh: Asaduddin Owaisi alleges ‘Muslim oppression’ even as he admits 63 per cent of the criminals killed in the encounter are non-Muslims

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi claimed Muslims are wantonly targeted in Uttar Pradesh by citing that 37 per cent of the criminals eliminated in encounters in the state were Muslims

BJP leaders Kapil Mishra and Tajinder Bagga hail Kejriwal’s decision to ‘celebrate’ Bhavya Ram Mandir and remind people of barbaric Mughal history

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In a sarcastic video commentary the BJP leaders said that Kejriwal will now finally speak about the atrocities and persecution of Hindus carried out by Mughals

A booming economy, decreased unemployment rate: Here are the achievements of Yogi Sarkar in the last four years

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In the document, the government listed its zero-tolerance policy against criminals that has led to a drastic drop in crimes in the State.

Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana cries foul, invokes Pulwama while attacking NIA even as Sachin Vaze names party leaders in Antilia bomb probe

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana has accused the central government of insulting the Mumbai Police after the NIA arrested Sachin Vaze

Recently Popular

News Reports

White Innova car which accompanied explosives-laden Scorpio car recovered from Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh’s office: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The NIA officials traced the white Innova to the Mumbai Police Commissionerate office, where the suspicious car was parked. As they took a closer look at the car, they found that 'Police' sticker on the back of the car.
Read more
News Reports

Antilia bomb scare: Sachin Vaze used same car to escort Alibaug Police in Arnab case which was found outside Ambani residence

OpIndia Staff -
The Times of India report states that for Anab Goswami arrest, the Scorpio car that escorted Alibaug Police was the same that was placed outside Antilia.
Read more
News Reports

‘I am a piece of iceberg’: Sachin Vaze has revealed involvement of other policemen, ‘bigger role’ of Shiv Sena leaders, claims report

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai top cop Sachin Vaze has admitted that he was involved in the Antilla Bomb Scare case and named Shiv Sena leaders.
Read more
World

Google search says James Hewitt, Princess Diana’s lover, is Prince Harry’s ‘real father’: Here is how the rumour began

OpIndia Staff -
When one searches the term 'Prince Harry Real Father' on Google, the answer that props up is James Hewitt.
Read more
News Reports

NIA arrests top-cop Sachin Vaze for his role in planting bomb-laden car near Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia: Details

OpIndia Staff -
NIA arrested 'encounter specialist' Sachin Vaze in the case where an explosive-laden car was planted near Mukesh Ambani residence
Read more
News Reports

Jharkhand: Three arrested for sharing photo of children doing namaz on the road on social media

OpIndia Staff -
Jharkhand Police has arrested three people for making the picture of children performing namaz on road viral.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,345FansLike
523,822FollowersFollow
23,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com