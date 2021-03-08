Monday, March 8, 2021
Home World 'Two Pakistani ministers were locked up in a container for 4 hours to pressurise...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

‘Two Pakistani ministers were locked up in a container for 4 hours to pressurise them to vote in favour of Imran Khan’: Maryam Nawaz

On March 6, Pakistani PM Imran Khan won the confidence of the National Assembly after receiving 178 votes in an assembly of 342 members.

OpIndia Staff
Maryam Khan accuses Imran Khan of using illicit means to secure his government from a collapse
5

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Sunday launched a scathing attack at incumbent Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan alleging that the government had used the help of intelligence agencies to secure support for his vote of confidence.

Accusing the prime minister of using illicit means to secure his government from a collapse, the opposition leader claimed that the authorities locked up 2 Members of the National Assembly (MNAs), who resisted voting for the prime minister, in a container for 4 hours, until they buckled under pressure.

While addressing a press conference, the daughter of PMN-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said that some government representatives were “in touch” with her party and alleged that the secret service agents had made the MLAs disappear on the instructions of the PM ahead of Saturday’s trust vote.

“Their members are in touch with us,” the PML-N leader added.

Launching a scathing attack against Imran Khan, Maryam Nawaz said that Imran Khan used drone cameras to keep a vigil on his ministers a night before the National Assembly session. “The members who voted against you in the election of Yousuf Raza Gillani, what happened that they changed their decision in just two days?” she said, adding that the lawmakers didn’t change their decision on their own but were instead forced into doing so.

Maryam opined the vote of confidence to Imran Khan had “no legal, political and moral value”.

On March 6 (Saturday) PM Imran Khan won the confidence of the National Assembly. As per reports, Imran Khan’s government received 178 votes in an assembly of 342 members. The Pakistani Prime Minister needed a total of 172 votes to save his government.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

World

‘Two Pakistani ministers were locked up in a container for 4 hours to pressurise them to vote in favour of Imran Khan’: Maryam Nawaz

OpIndia Staff -
Maryam Nawaz accuses Imran Khan of using illicit means to secure his government from a collapse
World

China’s two-pronged approach to change global perception while whitewashing its atrocities on Uyghur Muslims

OpIndia Staff -
With the combined power of influencing intellectuals and prominent people and getting into confrontational mode, China is trying to influence the global perception and whitewashing its atrocities.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi fumes after UP CM Yogi Adityanath calls Secularism the biggest threat to Indian tradition

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Days after Yogi Adityanath termed secularism as the biggest threat facing the country’s traditions, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi raved against Yogi

Assam election: AIUDF releases first list of candidates, declares it will be in ‘friendly’ contest with Congress in 5 minority-dominated seats

Politics OpIndia Staff -
With Assam Assembly elections approaching, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has stitched an alliance with Congress

Women’s Day: Pakistanis denigrate ‘Aurat March’ protestors, label them as vulgar, un-Islamic

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
On the occasion of International Women's Day, Pakistani feminists have been organising the 'Aurat March', often drawing criticism from the Islamist fundamentalists.

While Meghan Markle talks about being a victim of racism, here is the time when her husband Prince Harry apologised for his racist remarks

World OpIndia Staff -
Meghan and Prince Harry were speaking to Oprah when when she confessed to rampant racial discrimination

Recently Popular

Fact-Check

Fact-Check: Has BJP opened a ‘branch’ in Sri Lanka too? Know what is ‘Sri Lanka Bharatiya Janata Party’

OpIndia Staff -
An image has gone viral on the internet with claims that the Bharatiya Janata Party, the ruling political party in India, has launched a 'branch' in Sri Lanka.
Read more
World

Pakistanis offended after China’s Cultural Counsellor of Chinese embassy in Pakistan tweets asking women to remove hijab to ‘see their eyes’

OpIndia Staff -
Zhang Heqing, Chinese official in Pakistan, urged women to remove their hijab so he could see their eyes
Read more
Politics

From Naxalism to ‘Disco Dancer’ to politics: How the death of his brother completely changed Mithun Chakraborty’s life

Anurag -
Mithun Chakraborty left Naxal movement after his brother's tragic death in a freak accidence and ended in the film industry.
Read more
Media

Shekhar Gupta admits that he has been scared to criticise Rahul Gandhi and Congress, Congress leaders prove him right

OpIndia Staff -
Shekhar Gupta criticised the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi for failing to put enough pressure on the Modi government
Read more
Satire

Woman heard crying in Sonia Gandhi’s house after Delhi Court convicts Ariz Khan in Batla House encounter case

K Bhattacharjee -
A Delhi Court has ruled that Ariz Khan is guilty in the Batla House Encounter case, years after Sonia Gandhi had cried.
Read more
Politics

‘Aren’t fake 33 cr Gods enough’: Abusive tweets of AAP MLA go viral, while Netizens demand ouster, MLA peddles ‘hacked theory

OpIndia Staff -
The AAP MLA Virender Singh Kadian then made his account private and later deleted it, in the hopes of not exposing himself further.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,319FansLike
522,606FollowersFollow
23,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com