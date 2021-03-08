PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Sunday launched a scathing attack at incumbent Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan alleging that the government had used the help of intelligence agencies to secure support for his vote of confidence.

Accusing the prime minister of using illicit means to secure his government from a collapse, the opposition leader claimed that the authorities locked up 2 Members of the National Assembly (MNAs), who resisted voting for the prime minister, in a container for 4 hours, until they buckled under pressure.

While addressing a press conference, the daughter of PMN-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said that some government representatives were “in touch” with her party and alleged that the secret service agents had made the MLAs disappear on the instructions of the PM ahead of Saturday’s trust vote.

“Their members are in touch with us,” the PML-N leader added.

Launching a scathing attack against Imran Khan, Maryam Nawaz said that Imran Khan used drone cameras to keep a vigil on his ministers a night before the National Assembly session. “The members who voted against you in the election of Yousuf Raza Gillani, what happened that they changed their decision in just two days?” she said, adding that the lawmakers didn’t change their decision on their own but were instead forced into doing so.

Maryam opined the vote of confidence to Imran Khan had “no legal, political and moral value”.

On March 6 (Saturday) PM Imran Khan won the confidence of the National Assembly. As per reports, Imran Khan’s government received 178 votes in an assembly of 342 members. The Pakistani Prime Minister needed a total of 172 votes to save his government.