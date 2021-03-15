Monday, March 15, 2021
Myanmar: Pro Democracy protesters attack Chinese factories, set them on fire on a day that saw nearly 40 deaths

Casualties were highest in Yangon where the military and police opened fire on unarmed civilians, resulting in the death of 22. Several Chinese-funded factories were attacked and set on fire in Yangon's industrial zone.

OpIndia Staff
Image Credit: VCG
Pro-Democracy protesters in Myanmar set Chinese factories on fire on one of the darkest days for the country since the coup. At the same time, 38 people were killed on Sunday by security forces in Myanmar.

“China urges Myanmar to take further effective measures to stop all acts of violence, punish the perpetrators in accordance with the law and ensure the safety of life and property of Chinese companies and personnel in Myanmar,” the Chinese Embassy said in a statement.

20-30 protesters on motorbikes stormed the factories, located at Shwe Lin Ban Industrial Zone, Hlaing Thar Yar Township, a Chinese businessman told Global Times on the condition of anonymity. “As the situation is growing more and more uncontrollable, it is still expanding and worsening,” he said.

According to Global Times, violence against Chinese owned properties was being incited on social media. Kyaw Win, the founder of a London-headquartered NGO in Myanmar named “Burma Human Rights Network (BHRN)”, reportedly tweeted on Friday, “If one civilian killed one Chinese factory become ashes.”

Another accounted tweeted the same day, “If one civilian in Hlaing Thar Yar killed one Chinese factory become ashes, do you agree?”

Pro-Democracy protesters in Myanmar have been targeting China with frequent demonstrations at the Chinese Embassy in Yangon, convinced that the military coup has support from China.

Meanwhile, martial law has been declared at multiple places following the bloodshed including Hlaingthaya, Yangon’s Shwepyithar district, Yangon townships of North Dagon, North Okkalapa, South Dagon and Dagon Seikkan.

Martial Law implies that the military commander has “full administrative and judicial authority” in the region.

