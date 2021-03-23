Ken Klippenstein, reporter at The Intercept, managed to scam American anti-vaxxer author Naomi Wolf into sharing a fake quote by porn star Johnny Sins. The author appeared to believe that it was an authentic quote from a genuine doctor when she shared the quote.

Image Credit: Ken Klippenstein

The quote shared by Naomi Wolf said, “If a vaccine is effective, then why do we need to pressure people to take it? Informed consent means letting patients make their own choices.” The quote was apparently by ‘Dr. John Sims’.

Image Credit: Ken Klippenstein

Johnny Sins himself retweeted the The Intercept reporter’s tweet on the matter. Naomi Wolf has since then deleted the tweet but not before people had screenshotted her tweet and poured scorn upon her.

One person wrote, “Ken got Naomi Wolf – who is an anti-vaxxer and has been spreading misinformation left and right – to post a fake quote from a fake doctor along with a photo of the adult film star Johnny Sins. This is how top-notch her vetting of information is.”

Naomi Wolf has been critical of Coronavirus lockdowns. She said, “Lockdowns have never been done in society and really, we are turning into a totalitarian state before everyone’s eyes. The state has now crushed businesses, kept us from gathering in free assembly to worship as the First Amendment provides, is invading our bodies.”

“Which is a violation of the Fourth Amendment, restricting movement, fining us in New York state… the violations go on and on,” she added.

Earlier, former Pakistan envoy to India Abdul Basit had confused Johnny Sins for a Kashmiri who had lost his eyesight due to pellet guns.