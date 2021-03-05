A sexual harassment case has been filed against the National Book Trust editor – Rubin DCruz, for sexually harassing a woman in Delhi last year.

According to the reports, a Kerala-based woman who resides in Delhi has registered a complaint against the far-left journalist Rubin Dcruz, a former director of the Kerala State Institute of Children’s Literature. The complaint said Rubin DCruz allegedly molested her at his residence on 2 October 2020.

The woman also put up a Facebook post on the traumatic experience she had to undergo. In a Facebook post, the woman, who is an acquaintance of DCruz, shared her ordeal, saying that she got acquainted with the ‘journalist’ through common friends during her lookout for rented accommodation in Delhi.

The complainant alleged that DCruz had invited her to his house, promising to help her out. As she visited his house, Rubin DCruz allegedly sexually harassed, the complainant said.

“I had to see the real face of the left-progressive masked men who are waging a Facebook revolution about human rights and equality. The progressive, who had invited home for a meal in the name of acquaintance through public friends and Facebook, showed his true colour after a short friendly conversation. The next few days taught me how being physically violated can mentally debilitate even the strongest people,” the Facebook post of the victim read.

Surprised to see friends defending Rubin Dcruz, says complainant

Reportedly, the woman also said she was surprised to see that people she had considered friends defending Rubin after she failed a complaint. She said that her decision to file a case was a reaction against those who justify ‘such predatory behaviour of men, and tell women who have been through physical and mental pain to show mercy and humanity’.

In her post, she said her complaint was a reply to the friends of “progressive” men who are sexual predators.

The Kerala-based woman further said, “My sincere gratitude to the very few friends who stood by me through thick and thin, my family (including my 72-year-old mother) who told me to go ahead with courage and the support system, including the counselling team. One thing seemed right; leaving someone like him scot-free was an injustice to my fellow human beings as well”.

The sexual harassment complaint has been filed at Delhi’s Vasanth Kunj Police Station on 21 February 2021. Ingit Pratap Singh, DCP, South West Delhi, said that they have registered a case under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) against Rubin DCruz after the woman approached the police. Legal action as per the law is being taken, he said.

The police said both the accused and the victim, who is married, knew each other. The woman’s statement has been recorded, and legal action is being taken, the police said.