Friday, March 5, 2021
Home News Reports Kerala-based woman files sexual harassment case against National Book Trust editor Rubin DCruz
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Kerala-based woman files sexual harassment case against National Book Trust editor Rubin DCruz

The complainant alleged that DCruz had invited her to his house, promising to help her out. As she visited his house, Rubin DCruz allegedly sexually harassed, the complainant said.

OpIndia Staff
NBT editor Rubin DCruz. Image Source: Keralalitfest
3

A sexual harassment case has been filed against the National Book Trust editor – Rubin DCruz, for sexually harassing a woman in Delhi last year.

According to the reports, a Kerala-based woman who resides in Delhi has registered a complaint against the far-left journalist Rubin Dcruz, a former director of the Kerala State Institute of Children’s Literature. The complaint said Rubin DCruz allegedly molested her at his residence on 2 October 2020.

The woman also put up a Facebook post on the traumatic experience she had to undergo. In a Facebook post, the woman, who is an acquaintance of DCruz, shared her ordeal, saying that she got acquainted with the ‘journalist’ through common friends during her lookout for rented accommodation in Delhi.

The complainant alleged that DCruz had invited her to his house, promising to help her out. As she visited his house, Rubin DCruz allegedly sexually harassed, the complainant said.

“I had to see the real face of the left-progressive masked men who are waging a Facebook revolution about human rights and equality. The progressive, who had invited home for a meal in the name of acquaintance through public friends and Facebook, showed his true colour after a short friendly conversation. The next few days taught me how being physically violated can mentally debilitate even the strongest people,” the Facebook post of the victim read.

Surprised to see friends defending Rubin Dcruz, says complainant

Reportedly, the woman also said she was surprised to see that people she had considered friends defending Rubin after she failed a complaint. She said that her decision to file a case was a reaction against those who justify ‘such predatory behaviour of men, and tell women who have been through physical and mental pain to show mercy and humanity’.

In her post, she said her complaint was a reply to the friends of “progressive” men who are sexual predators.

The Kerala-based woman further said, “My sincere gratitude to the very few friends who stood by me through thick and thin, my family (including my 72-year-old mother) who told me to go ahead with courage and the support system, including the counselling team. One thing seemed right; leaving someone like him scot-free was an injustice to my fellow human beings as well”.

The sexual harassment complaint has been filed at Delhi’s Vasanth Kunj Police Station on 21 February 2021. Ingit Pratap Singh, DCP, South West Delhi, said that they have registered a case under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) against Rubin DCruz after the woman approached the police. Legal action as per the law is being taken, he said.

The police said both the accused and the victim, who is married, knew each other. The woman’s statement has been recorded, and legal action is being taken, the police said.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Indian Govt should ask badminton coach and Taapsee Pannu’s boyfriend Mathias Boe to quietly do his job or quit

Jinit Jain -
Mathias Boe had tweeted tagging Minister Kiren Rijiju, asking him to do 'something' about the IT raids on his girlfriend Taapsee Pannu
News Reports

The world praises India as Made-in-India vaccines arrive to help countries start mass-vaccination against Covid

OpIndia Staff -
Expressing gratitude, the CARICOM described India as caring country and an example of international cooperation.

India cautions UNSC over weapons of mass destruction falling into the hands of terrorists in conflict regions like Syria

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
India called for an objective investigation into the alleged use of chemical weapons in Syria and a peaceful resolution of the Syrian conflict.

Anurag Kashyap’s accounts were seized for tax evasion under UPA rule too. Brave dissenter? Netizens ask

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, the I-T raids have unearthed tax discrepancies to the tunes of several hundred crores.

China’s Sinopharm vaccine being developed at a bio-weapons lab operated by PLA, has history of producing sub-standard vaccines: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Amidst concerns about the safety of China Sinopharm vaccine, damning disclosures have come out in the public about the lab producing it

‘Freedom House’ downgrades India from ‘free’ to ‘partly free’: Read how it is wholly funded by the US govt and has ties to George...

News Reports Nupur J Sharma -
Freedom House downgraded India based on facts they did not find convenient and a fallacious narrative woven by left and Islamists

Recently Popular

Entertainment

“Are you so creatively bankrupt”? Director of ‘Yeh Ballet’ slams Deepika Padukone starrer new Levi’s ad for plagiarising design ideas

OpIndia Staff -
Sooni Taraporevala said that the 'copycat culture' in India needs to be called out and cancelled after the set used in new Deepika Padukone starrer Levi's ad was plagiarised by the makers.
Read more
News Reports

Crores of undisclosed income, unexplained cash receipts and more: IT Dept discovery so far in raids against Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu

OpIndia Staff -
Income Tax department (IT dept) conducted raid on properties linked to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, actress Taapsee Pannu and others
Read more
Crime

Her husband used to talk vulgar to girlfriend in front of her: Here is what the lawyer of Ayesha, who jumped into Sabarmati river,...

OpIndia Staff -
Ayesha, who committed suicide by jumping into the Sabarmati River in Gujarat on March 1, had a disquiet marital life
Read more
Opinions

Icchadhari protestor Yogendra Yadav finally admits that farmers’ protest is political and is about defeating PM Modi: Read how

Editorial Desk -
Four months after the farmers protest began, Yogendra Yadav has finally admitted that the protests are indeed political
Read more
News Reports

‘Isko maine kaat dala’ – Father beheads daughter after finding her in compromising position, takes the head to police station

OpIndia Staff -
After beheading the 17-year-old daughter, Sarvesh Kumar took the head to Majhila police and confessed to the crime
Read more
News Reports

PM Modi and his mother abused live on air by a caller on a BBC radio show on Sikhs in the UK

OpIndia Staff -
BBC edited the program and the host offered apology after caller abused PM Modi and his mother during a live radio show
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,191FansLike
522,071FollowersFollow
23,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com