Sharad Pawar to be wheeled into surgery on 31st March, all engagements cancelled: Here is what happened

NCP leader Nawab Malik informed on Monday that Sharad Pawar had been admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai following pain in his abdomen.

According to Malik, upon diagnosis, it came to light that Sharad Pawar had a problem in his Gallbladder and thus, the blood-thinning medication that Sharad Pawar was initially on is being stopped due to this issue.

Nawab Malik further informed that, “He will be admitted to hospital on March 31 & an endoscopy & surgery will be conducted. All his programmes stand cancelled until further notice”.

While Sharad Pawar has now cancelled all his engagement due to his health issue and pending surgery, it was only on Saturday that Pawar had allegedly met Amit Shah at the Adani residence, if rumours are to be believed.

On Saturday Home Minister Amit Shah, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and NCP leader Praful Patel were in Ahmedabad. The trio reportedly met at Gautam Adani’s residence there. There were media reports claiming that they had met to discuss the possibility of a government formation in Maharashtra. Interestingly, both political parties had not uttered a word regarding the high-level meet between the leadership of the two parties.

A day later, Home Minister Amit Shah hinted that a meeting was held between the leadership of the two parties and added that not everything can be made public.

Ever since the Maharashtra extortion scam began to make headlines causing massive embarrassment to the Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena alliance in Maharashtra, there have been rumours that one of the either NCP or Shiv Sena may break away from the coalition to join hands with BJP to form a government. It is pertinent to note that BJP is the single largest party in the Maharashtra assembly with 105 seats. However, with Sharad Pawar getting wheeled into surgery soon, the discussions that were reportedly underway could be kept on hold for now.