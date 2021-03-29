Monday, March 29, 2021
Home News Reports Sharad Pawar to be wheeled into surgery on 31st March, all engagements cancelled: Here...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Sharad Pawar to be wheeled into surgery on 31st March, all engagements cancelled: Here is what happened

While Sharad Pawar has now cancelled all his engagement due to his health issue and pending surgery, it was only on Saturday that Pawar had allegedly met Amit Shah at the Adani residence, if rumours are to be believed.

OpIndia Staff
Sharad Pawar to be wheeled into surgery on 31st March, all engagements cancelled: Here is what happened
NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar (Image credit: The Hindu Businessline)
940

NCP leader Nawab Malik informed on Monday that Sharad Pawar had been admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai following pain in his abdomen.

According to Malik, upon diagnosis, it came to light that Sharad Pawar had a problem in his Gallbladder and thus, the blood-thinning medication that Sharad Pawar was initially on is being stopped due to this issue.

Nawab Malik further informed that, “He will be admitted to hospital on March 31 & an endoscopy & surgery will be conducted. All his programmes stand cancelled until further notice”.

While Sharad Pawar has now cancelled all his engagement due to his health issue and pending surgery, it was only on Saturday that Pawar had allegedly met Amit Shah at the Adani residence, if rumours are to be believed.

On Saturday Home Minister Amit Shah, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and NCP leader Praful Patel were in Ahmedabad. The trio reportedly met at Gautam Adani’s residence there. There were media reports claiming that they had met to discuss the possibility of a government formation in Maharashtra. Interestingly, both political parties had not uttered a word regarding the high-level meet between the leadership of the two parties. 

A day later, Home Minister Amit Shah hinted that a meeting was held between the leadership of the two parties and added that not everything can be made public.

Ever since the Maharashtra extortion scam began to make headlines causing massive embarrassment to the Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena alliance in Maharashtra, there have been rumours that one of the either NCP or Shiv Sena may break away from the coalition to join hands with BJP to form a government. It is pertinent to note that BJP is the single largest party in the Maharashtra assembly with 105 seats. However, with Sharad Pawar getting wheeled into surgery soon, the discussions that were reportedly underway could be kept on hold for now.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Stranded ship ‘Ever Given’ that blocked Suez Canal refloated: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The 400-metre (430-yard) long Ever Given was successfully re-floated at 4.30 am local time (0230 GMT) and was being secured, Inchcape, a global provider of marine services, said on Twitter.
OpIndia Explains

The Government of NCT of Delhi (Amendment) Act, the 4 amendments, what they mean and why the outrage by media is misplaced

S. Sudhir Kumar -
Amendments are being made to “THE GOVERNMENT OF NATIONAL CAPITAL TERRITORY OF DELHI ACT, 1991”, passed by Congress when in power

‘I don’t do so much even for CM, are you kidding me?’: TMC MP Nusrat gets angry during rally, video goes viral

Politics OpIndia Staff -
A video has gone viral on social media where Trinamool MP Nusrat Jahan was spotted losing her temper during a rally.

‘Goons holding Kisan Union flags wanted to lynch me’: BJP MLA Arun Narang tells OpIndia a day after he was assaulted in Punjab

News Reports Anurag -
BJP MLA Arun Narang was attacked by goons holding Kisan Union flags on Saturday by anti farm law protesters.

Police brutally assault Naga Sadhu and beat his private parts with stick, loot cash and belongings in Congress ruled Chhattisgarh

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The police in Chhattisgarh seized ₹1.25 lac rupees cash, a mobile phone worth ₹12,000 and silver utensils from the Naga Sadhu.

Bangladesh: Islamists chant ‘direct action’, attack Hindu temples to protest PM Modi’s visit

World OpIndia Staff -
Islamists in Bangladesh attacked Hindu Temples to protest against the official visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Recently Popular

Politics

Punjab: Anti-farm law protestors attack BJP MLA, strip him naked after thrashing him

OpIndia Staff -
'Farmer protestors' in Punjab attacked BJP MLA from Abohar, Arun Narang, and tore off his clothes after thrashing him.
Read more
Politics

‘Everything cannot be made public’: Amit Shah confirms he met Sharad Pawar at Adani residence

OpIndia Staff -
Home Minister Amit Shah subtly hinted that a meeting was held between the leadership of the two parties and added that not everything can be made public.
Read more
Politics

‘I don’t do so much even for CM, are you kidding me?’: TMC MP Nusrat gets angry during rally, video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
A video has gone viral on social media where Trinamool MP Nusrat Jahan was spotted losing her temper during a rally.
Read more
Sports

Manchester United FC attacked on social media for wishing their Hindu supporters a happy Holi

OpIndia Staff -
Manchester United Football Club wished Hindus a happy Holi on the occasion of the festival of colours.
Read more
World

Bangladesh: Islamists chant ‘direct action’, attack Hindu temples to protest PM Modi’s visit

OpIndia Staff -
Islamists in Bangladesh attacked Hindu Temples to protest against the official visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Read more
World

Suicide bomber detonates himself outside a Church in Indonesia ahead of Easter

OpIndia Staff -
Priest Wilhelmus Tulak said he heard a "very loud explosion" at around 10.30 am on Sunday after a second mass finished. He had that suspected bomber who attempted to enter the church grounds on a motorbike but was stopped by a security guard.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,021FansLike
526,405FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com