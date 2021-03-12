Friday, March 12, 2021
Home News Reports Pakistan's cash woes: UAE asks Imran Khan to return USD 1 billion by March...
News Reports
Updated:

Pakistan’s cash woes: UAE asks Imran Khan to return USD 1 billion by March 12 deadline

Reports have stated that Pakistan has been making frantic attempts to stall the repayment. But has been unsuccessful so far.

OpIndia Staff
UAE demands its $1billion back from Pakistan
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (source: TFIPOST)
6

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) have put the Imran Khan government in a tight spot after it has reportedly asked the cash strapped country to return its one billion dollars, which the former had deposited in the central bank of Pakistan.

Actually, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) had deposited the aforementioned amount with, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the central bank of the country. Now, since the amount has reached its maturity, the Gulf nation has asked the Imran Khan government to return the same and has set March 12 as its deadline, as per reports.

Coming as a major jolt to a country that is already stuck neck-deep in international debt, Pakistan has begged UAE to give it some extra time as that returning such a huge amount can impact its economic situation at present.

Pakistan officials have made innumerable attempts to reach out to UAE, especially to Crown Prince Mohammad bin Zayad Al Nahyan but haven’t succeeded so far.

Pakistan took a loan from China to repay Saudi loan

Last year, the islamic country had taken a loan of 1 billion dollars from China to repay a I billion dollars loan from the kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Reports at that time had revealed that Pakistan owes China double the amount it owes to the IMF.

Pakistan aircraft seized over non repayment of leasing fees

Pakistan’s precarious state of the economy is an open secret, and now, the coronavirus pandemic has only further worsened the economic woes of cash-strapped Pakistan. Last month, Malaysian authorities seized a Pakistan International Airlines Boeing 777 plane, with passengers still on board, at Kuala Lumpur airport for not paying leasing fees worth $15 million.

The embarrassing incident had left the Pakistan government red-faced. Awkward as the incident was, the unpaid leasing fees are just the tip of the iceberg. Pakistan’s debt problem has been escalating for some years now. According to a World Bank estimate, amid the Covid pandemic, Pakistan’s real GDP growth is estimated to have declined from 1.9% in the financial year 2019 to -1.5% in FY2020.

Pakistan’s public debt went past 87% of GDP at the end of 2019-20, up from about 72% of GDP at the end of 2017-18. Moreover, the country’s total external debt and liabilities rose to $113.8 billion in the fiscal year 2020 from $106.3 billion in the fiscal year 2019.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Media

How can poor brown people make good vaccines? FT peddled lies claiming PM Modi may have ‘secretly’ taken a foreign dose

OpIndia Staff -
Before India started the phase 1 of the vaccination drive for frontline workers, PM Modi had emphasised that politicians should wait for their turn and not 'jump the queue'.
Law

How the Govt can further improve transparency in foreign contributions related to NGOs after the recent FCRA amendments

Suren -
The article describe some suggestions for improving the transparency in operations of FCRA NGOs.

Uttar Pradesh police arrest 40-year-old Irshad for trying to molest a 4-year-old girl behind a temple

Crime OpIndia Staff -
Seeing the 4-year-old girl crying in front of a temple, Irshad took her to back of the temple and attempted to molest her

Theatre artist loses job after joining BJP, vocal Communist supporter behind the removal: Here is all you need to know

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Although the 'cancel culture' in India is still in its nascent stage, leftists are pouncing on every possible opportunity to mainstream the financial and societal boycott of individuals on the basis of their political leanings.

Protesting farmers stay in tents, two ‘farmer leaders’ stay in 3-star hotel with bill worth lakhs paid by scam-accused hotel owner: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The two farmer leaders, Balbir Singh Rajewal and Kulwant Singh Sandh, are two amongst 40 farmer leaders who have been spearheading this movement

Akhilesh Yadav heckles journalists, his supporters and security personnel assault and shove them: Here is what we know so far

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Samajwadi Party spokesperson Juhie Singh labelled the victims as 'actors'. She also shared a photo of the injured Fareed Shamsi and wrote, "Wow, the group of CM's advisors, your acting performance was great."

Recently Popular

Satire

After cutting off ties with British Royal family, Meghan Markle to join the BJP

Nirwa Mehta -
Meghan will now contest the 2024 US Presidential elections against another woman of colour, Kamala Harris on BJP ticket.
Read more
News Reports

USA: Abusive woman passenger threatens to sue Uber after getting banned, gets banned from Lyft too

OpIndia Staff -
Ride-hailing service Lyft has said that they are removing the said woman from their community and will not let her use their cabs. Interestingly, the woman had in a video, stated that she prefers Lyft.
Read more
News Reports

Zomato founder issues statement after allegations and counter-allegations between an Instagram influencer and a delivery agent: Here is what he said

OpIndia Staff -
A delivery agent Zomato was booked and arrested for allegedly attacking a Bengaluru-based 'Instagram influencer' named Hitesha Chandranee
Read more
News Reports

After failing to protect Jio towers, now Punjab Government decides to give only Jio connection to PSPCL staff

Anurag -
Corporate connection for PSPCL employees were shifted to Jio after previous contract with Vodafone expired and Jio won the fresh tender
Read more
Social Media

Bengaluru: Instagram celebrity claims that Zomato delivery executive broke her nose after argument, he says she threw a chappal at him

OpIndia Staff -
Bengaluru-based Hitesha Chandranee said a Zomato delivery executive assaulted her after argument over delayed delivery
Read more
News Reports

‘Mamata Banerjee injured after open door of her car hit a pillar, allegation of pushed by 4-5 people false’: Claim eyewitnesses in Nandigram

OpIndia Staff -
Eyewitnesses in Nandigram said that Mamata Banerjee had kept her door open to greet people, and a pillar had hit the door injuring her
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,338FansLike
523,273FollowersFollow
23,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com