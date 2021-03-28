After bandhs, road blocks, train blocks, arm twisting, blackmailing and political mud slinging failed, ‘farmer leader’ Rakesh Tikait has now fired a fresh salvo at the Centre. In a fresh statement to media in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, Rakesh Tikait threatened that the protesting farmers will cut electricity in 16 states if their demands are not met, reported Hindustan Times.

In a media interaction, Tikait reiterated, “There is no government in the Centre while traders are ruling the country. They have sold out all government institutes and people of the country need to kick them out of the government”.

Alleging that the ruling party is behaving like a dictator, he said, “The central government is planning to sell out the land of farmers while the public faces unemployment and starvation”. Rakesh Tikait also lashed out at the opposition saying, “it’s unfortunate for a democracy that there is no opposition. Farmers’ stir on the road would ideally have been fought in Parliament if the opposition was alive”.

Sharing the roadmap of the protests, Rakesh Tikait announced, “Next, we have to free the state of Gujarat from the clutches of this government”. He had said the same ahead of local body polls in Gujarat last month. However, the BJP registered an unprecedented victory in those polls.

Meanwhile, eight farm group leaders were held on Friday in Ahmedabad for allegedly flouting COVID-19 norms while addressing a press conference at a restaurant, reported New Indian Express. Among those held by Chandkheda police was Bharatiya Kisan Union general secretary Yudhvir Singh. This information was shared by Rakesh Tikait on Twitter.

Rakesh Tikait, in a video released by him on social media, claimed that the Gujarat government arrested the farmer union leaders out of fear.

While on one hand, Tikait insists that the farmers’ protest is purely farmers agitation against the bills, on the other hand, he can be seen giving political statements at every conference and rally.

Rakesh Tikait has asserted that the kisan andolan will go on for at least five to six months. However, he has not yet clarified which 16 states he plans to plunge into darkness. As of now, there are twelve states where BJP is the ruling party and 6 states where BJP is part of the ruling coalition.