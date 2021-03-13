Mumbai Police officer ‘Encounter specialist’ Sachin Vaze, embroiled in the Antilla Bomb Scare case, has put out a WhatsApp status where he has hinted at his death in a cryptic message. In a WhatsApp status claiming that he has become the target of false allegations, Sachin Vaze said that his ‘time to say goodbye to the world’ is coming closer.

The WhatsApp status says, according to an India Today report, “3rd March 2004. Fellow officers from the CID arrested me in a false case. That arrest inconclusive till date. Sensing the history is going to repeat. My fellow officers are on to falsely trap me. There’s a slight difference in the scenario. Then probably I had 17 years of hope, patience, life and service too. Now I will have neither 17 years of further life nor service nor patience to live. I think the time to say goodbye to the world is coming closer.”

Meanwhile, Sachin Vaze has reached the office of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to record his statement in connection with the Antilla Bomb Scare case.

Earlier in the day, his anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the Sessions Court in Thane. The case revolves around the bomb threat to industrialist Mukesh Ambani and the subsequent death of Mansukh Hiren, who was the owner of the explosives-laden car and had reported it missing.

On Wednesday, Sachin Vaze was removed from the Mumbai Police Crime Branch after his name surfaced in connection with the matter. The case had gotten murkier and murkier after it was reported that Vaze was in touch with Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the car, since June 2020. Hiren was subsequently found dead in the Kalwa creek, which only served to deepen the mystery surrounding the attack against Mukesh Ambani.