Tuesday, March 23, 2021
After being sent to jail for 2 years, Somnath Bharti compares himself to Bhagat Singh

Somnath Bharti said in a post on Twitter that it was on the 23rd of March when "people in power" with assistance from Indian politicians hanged 'Shahid-e-azam' Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev.

OpIndia Staff
Image Credit: LiveLaw
AAP MLA Somnath Bharti has decided to compare himself to Bhagat Singh after he was sent to jail for two years by a Delhi Court earlier in the day. The AAP MLA was found guilty under section 147, 149 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3 of the Damage to Public Property Act.

Somnath Bharti said in a post on Twitter that it was on the 23rd of March when “people in power” with assistance from Indian politicians hanged ‘Shahid-e-azam’ Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev. And again, it was on March 23 that he was “sent to Jail for my struggle for rights of people” in a “false case”.

Earlier in January, the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Pandey found Bharti guilty under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including assaulting a government employee and obstructing his work and damaging government property.

Bharti was subsequently sent to 2 years in jail for assaulting the AIIMS security staff in a case registered in 2016. A fine of Rs 1 lakh was also imposed on the AAP leader by the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Pandey.

A Delhi Court on Tuesday upheld the conviction and sentencing order passed of a magistrate that had announced 2 years of imprisonment to AAP leader Somnath Bharti in connection with the 2016 AIIMS assault case.

