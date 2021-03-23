AAP MLA Somnath Bharti has decided to compare himself to Bhagat Singh after he was sent to jail for two years by a Delhi Court earlier in the day. The AAP MLA was found guilty under section 147, 149 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3 of the Damage to Public Property Act.

Somnath Bharti said in a post on Twitter that it was on the 23rd of March when “people in power” with assistance from Indian politicians hanged ‘Shahid-e-azam’ Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev. And again, it was on March 23 that he was “sent to Jail for my struggle for rights of people” in a “false case”.

Somnath Bharti compares himself to Bhagat Singh

Earlier in January, the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Pandey found Bharti guilty under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including assaulting a government employee and obstructing his work and damaging government property.

Bharti was subsequently sent to 2 years in jail for assaulting the AIIMS security staff in a case registered in 2016. A fine of Rs 1 lakh was also imposed on the AAP leader by the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Pandey.

A Delhi Court on Tuesday upheld the conviction and sentencing order passed of a magistrate that had announced 2 years of imprisonment to AAP leader Somnath Bharti in connection with the 2016 AIIMS assault case.