Former captain of the Indian Cricket team, Sourav Ganguly, may attend Prime Minister’s rally at Brigade Ground in Kolkata on the 7th of March, according to reports in local media. He may join the party in the presence of the Prime Minister, News Time Bangla says.

Source: News Time/Facebook

The picture posted by News Times Bangla says, “Sourav Ganguly may be present at BJP’s Brigade meeting on March 7. He (may) join the party in the presence of the Prime Minister. Rumours suggest.”

There have been consistent rumours that the BCCI president may join the BJP, however, the legendary cricketer has so far decided to not venture into politics. The rumours have earned him great criticism and online outrage against him from quarters opposed to the BJP.

Sourav Ganguly is known to share a very cordial relationship with Jay Shah, son of Home Minister Amit Shah. Dona Ganguly, the cricketer’s wife who happens to be a well-known classical dancer, was seen performing at BJP Mahila Morcha’s Durga Puja in Kolkata.

Due to the political nature of the BCCI appointment, and the cordial relationship between Ganguly and senior leaders of the party, there are speculations that the popular former cricketer may BJP ahead of the 2021 Assembly Elections in West Bengal.

Trinamool Congress, on the other hand, has ‘advised’ the Dada of Indian cricket to not join politics. However, it remains to be seen whether the rumours have any material in them this time around or it is just another of the numerous occasions in the past when speculations were rife that the Prince of Kolkata would join the BJP.