Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Home News Reports Cross border cattle smuggling case: Brother of TMC leader Vinay Mishra arrested by Enforcement...
CrimeNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Cross border cattle smuggling case: Brother of TMC leader Vinay Mishra arrested by Enforcement Directorate

Prior to this, CBI had carried out raids at multiple locations, including that of Mishra, who is believed to be a close aid of West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamta Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

OpIndia Staff
Vinay Mishra (Image source: abpnews)
1

As reported by news agency ANI, Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested the brother of TMC leader Vinay Mishra in connection to the coal and cattle scam. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had issued an arrest warrant against the youth leader of TMC in the cattle smuggling case early this year. In spite of receiving four summons, Mishra failed to join the investigations.

Prior to this, CBI had carried out raids at multiple locations, including that of Mishra, who is believed to be a close aid of West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamta Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee. As per reports, the TMC leader was the first politician who was linked to Enamul Haque, the kingpin of the cross-border cattle smuggling racket. The CBI officials have reasons to believe that Mishra was acting as Haque’s front man in the cattle smuggling racket.

An exclusive sting operation conducted by Republic Bangla, caught an alleged member of coal mafia confessing that after 2011 when government changed, the illegal coal operations also changed hands to another mafia. Since 2016 a totally different set of organised mafia has been operating. “This was the time when ‘Lala’ (Arup Majhi)  emerged as the king of coal. But Lala is not the only one, several big politicians are also involved in this. Those who we think are the members of the mafia are actually paid with just Rs. 700 for one ton of coal, but a pad of coal costs Rs 1.5 lakh. Politicians from both the ruling party and opposition are involved in this,” the sting revealed.

The report which was made public yesterday made some more shocking revelations related to the case. Vipul, an alleged middleman working for the TMC Youth Wing Leader Vinay Mishra, who is currently absconding was caught saying that he did not manage it alone, “Others are there. Bengal police sometimes create problems and file cases under sections 413,417,418 of the IPC, harass us but cannot do anything more,” he claimed.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsvinay mishra, cross border cattle smuggling case
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

After quitting the Congress party, PC Chacko to join Sharad Pawar’s NCP

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier last week, PC Chacko had resigned from the Congress party, alleging that there is no democracy left in the party
News Reports

Maulana from viral video praising Mahmud Gaznavi’s attacks near Somnath Temple booked by Gujarat Police, issues apology

OpIndia Staff -
The Maulana whose video hailing Mahmud Ghaznavi's attacks outside Somnath temple went viral yesterday was identified as Irshaad Rasheed.

Nita Ambani to become a visiting faculty at the Banaras Hindu University: Reports

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Nita Ambani has reportedly given her verbal acceptance to the proposal by the BHU of joining as a visiting faculty to help women from Purvanchal in improving their living standards

‘This temple has been robbed 4 times, priests have been killed’: Dasna temple Mahant exposes media propaganda behind #SorryAsif

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Mahant Yati said that former Mahants of the temple have been killed or assaulted by local Muslims. The temple authorities have hired armed security guards to protect the temple from Muslims in the area.

Quran controversy: Shia lawyer offers money to behead ex-UP Shia Board Chief Waseem Rizvi, offers to sell his child to collect money

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
He further added that to pay the bounty, he will collect money from the bar association, and if he still could not collect the amount, he would sell his child.

Scorpio car outside Antilia was never stolen, drivers of Scorpio and Innova work in the police force: Shocking new revelations in the Antilia case

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
A report published by TV 9 Marathi said the Scorpio car found outside Antilia was never stolen and was used by Sachin Vaze

Recently Popular

News Reports

Drinking water a ruse for theft and harassing Hindu women: Temple pandit on thrashing of Asif, reveals why ‘no entry’ board was put up

OpIndia Staff -
The Temple Pandit in Ghaziabad said that Asif was being wrongfully depicted as an innocent boy, reveals why 'no entry' board was put up.
Read more
News Reports

While Rahul Gandhi questions the rise in Adani’s wealth in 2021, Gautam Adani had registered highest wealth gain during UPA too

OpIndia Staff -
Just like 2021, Gautan Adani had seen highest increase in his wealth in 2011 too, when Congress-led UPA was in power
Read more
News Reports

Man hails Mahmud Ghaznavi for bringing ‘glory to Islam’ by desecrating and looting Somnath Temple, video recorded nearby goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
In the viral video, the man hails Mohammad Ghaznavi for the invasion and plundering of the Somnath Temple.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Meerut youths on their way to namaz steal woman’s undergarment hanging for drying, people suspect occult practice

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, the residents of the area approached police station to register a complaint regarding the same. While the police were surprised at such a complaint, the residents believe this stealing of underwear could be part of some occult practice.
Read more
News Reports

White Innova car which accompanied explosives-laden Scorpio car recovered from Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh’s office: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The NIA officials traced the white Innova to the Mumbai Police Commissionerate office, where the suspicious car was parked. As they took a closer look at the car, they found that 'Police' sticker on the back of the car.
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai Police officials took away the missing CCTV footage of Sachin Vaze’s society: Report

OpIndia Staff -
According to a report published on TV 9 Marathi, the CCTV footage of Sachin Vaze's society which has gone missing was sought by the officials of the Mumbai Police on March 2
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,345FansLike
524,037FollowersFollow
23,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com