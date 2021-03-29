Monday, March 29, 2021
Updated:

TMC operative shares fake ABP West Bengal election poll, gets called out by ABP News

Pritam Seal, a TMC operative, posted an image of a fraudulent ABP News poll assigning 23-26 seats to incumbent Mamata Banerjee's TMC in the first phase of the 2021 Bengal elections.

OpIndia Staff
TMC operative tweets fake ABP News poll
220

In an embarrassment for the Trinamool Congress (TMC), a fake ABP News poll tweeted by a digital marketer working for the TMC was debunked today.

Pritam Seal, a TMC operative, posted an image of a fraudulent ABP News poll assigning 23-26 seats to incumbent Mamata Banerjee’s TMC in the first phase of the 2021 Bengal elections. The fake survey was debunked by ABP News’s Head of Digital Content Strategy, Mr. Tushar Banerjee.

Referring to the fake survey in his tweet, Mr. Banerjee wrote, “This is fake. Please delete and refrain from misrepresenting us. Our exit poll will only come on the 29th of April, as allowed by EC.” In spite of this damning clarification, the TMC operative did not delete his highly misleading survey immediately. He deleted it much later.

We could not verify whether Seal is a member of the TMC or merely a digital marketer working for the party.

In a press conference on Sunday, Home Minister Amit Shah said that BJP will form government in West Bengal by winning more than 200 seats in the ongoing assembly elections in the state.

“After discussions with booth level workers and party leaders, I can say out of 30 seats in West Bengal we will win more than 26 seats. We have got clear indications that BJP will win more than 37 seats out of 47 seats in Assam,” said Shah. 

