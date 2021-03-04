On March 4, trolls found yet another way to attack actress Kangana Ranaut when she shared a photograph of a fruit smoothie on Twitter. They used a screenshot of a photoshopped reverse-image search result and claimed Ranaut picked the image from the internet.

Kangana had shared a photograph of the smoothie she made using a personal recipe. She wrote, “There is nothing I appreciate more than self-made food; here’s my very own personal recipe a summer smoothie for breakfast with lots of organic honey nuts and fruits.”

There is nothing I appreciate more than self made food, here’s my very own personal recipe a summer smoothie for breakfast with lots of organic honey nuts and fruits ❤️#Tejas pic.twitter.com/UVqVkfx6Lh — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 4, 2021

Within minutes, her tweet started to get replies from countless trolls who tried to depict as if she had picked the image from Google. They shared a screenshot of reverse-image search results on Google where the photograph was mentioned to be posted by a website from Australia named Kuvings.

Fake claims by trolls

Several trolls claimed the same, but Ranaut’s fans came in her support and debunked the claims. They shared actual results and called out the trolls for trying to defame the actress.

Sad how all are posting the same pic without even cross checking from the internet.. anyway I did one and here’s what I found. Mark that the image circulating is from https://t.co/cQPPrbvB3P and the actual image is different. The one circulating is a morphed one, what I found. pic.twitter.com/S4iCrfiCBc — Sourav Kumar Sahoo (@Srv_sahoo) March 4, 2021

Bots are busy in doing their cheap tactics, here’s screen recording of all the Google photos results clearly evident that no such picture is available on Google or somewhere.



Though @KanganaTeam doesn’t need to prove anything, but sometimes it’s needed to shut the idiotic mouths pic.twitter.com/VMmudvu4vM — Harshit Aggarwal (@harshit__ca) March 4, 2021

Ranaut’s response

Kangana shared more photographs of the smoothie as proof that she did not pick anything from the internet. She wrote, “Hahahaha can’t believe some people are mistaking this picture from my van this morning for some international professional chef’s famous blog, I knew I am good but sooo good like a professional…. seriously had no clue. Thrilled to know I am awesome at everything that I do.”

Hahahaha can’t believe some people are mistaking this picture from my van this morning for some international professional chef’s famous blog, I knew I am good but sooo good like a professional…. seriously had no clue. Thrilled to know I am awesome at everything that I do ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hmBok2Rr0S — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 4, 2021

In a follow-up tweet, Ranaut said paid campaigns are being run on social media platforms to tarnish her image. She said, “Many derogatory memes and fake information about me being spread… I know who is behind it.”

My team has tracked down this source, from where the money for smear campaigns flowing,we found unidentified companies and fake emails from where the information and memes along with money generate, but deep down I know who this is . When the time is right I will reveal his name. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 4, 2021

Ranaut further added that her team has tracked who is behind these campaigns, and she will reveal the name when the time is right. In another tweet, she said that the ‘influencers’ accounts automatically get memes to post and mock everything she does. She said, “All the influencers accounts automatically get memes to post mocking or making fun of everything I do, in this case this fake edit being spread claiming that I lied about cooking, this may seem frivolous on surface but deep down it’s made to damage one’s credibility and dignity.” Calling it a mafia racket, she alleged last week she lost 5 lakh+ followers.

Just last week I lost more than 5 lakh followers on Instagram,this is mafia racket,they gang up on you boycott you and if that leaves you happy and content they ruin your image and brand that’s how they killed Shushant,that’s how they harass outsiders who don’t need them for work https://t.co/0L8ine4UIM — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 4, 2021

Did Kangana Ranaut use any image from Google?

To ensure non-biased fact-check, OpIndia confirmed the claims made by Ranaut and her fans that the images trolls posted were photoshopped, and she did not copy anything from Google. We reverse searched the images Ranaut posted and did not find any similar image on any other website.

Screenshot of reverse-image search result

Screenshot of reverse-image search result

We also checked the website mentioned in the screenshots posted by trolls and found out that the images used on the said website were different.

Screenshot showing image from Kuvings.com.au which is completely different from what Kangana Ranaut posted

Screenshot from Kuvings.com.au

Screenshot from Kuvings.com.au

Verdict

Kangana Ranaut shared original photographs, and the claims that she copied them from Google are Fake.