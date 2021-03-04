Thursday, March 4, 2021
Updated:

Trolls use fake, photoshopped images to attack Kangana Ranaut for pictures of a fruit smoothie

"All the influencers accounts automatically get memes to post mocking or making fun of everything I do, in this case, this fake edit being spread claiming that I lied about cooking," said Kangana.

OpIndia Staff
Did Kangana Ranaut share food photo copied from the internet?
Kangana Ranaut had shared a photo of her personal recipe, a summer smoothie on her Twitter handle
5

On March 4, trolls found yet another way to attack actress Kangana Ranaut when she shared a photograph of a fruit smoothie on Twitter. They used a screenshot of a photoshopped reverse-image search result and claimed Ranaut picked the image from the internet.

Kangana had shared a photograph of the smoothie she made using a personal recipe. She wrote, “There is nothing I appreciate more than self-made food; here’s my very own personal recipe a summer smoothie for breakfast with lots of organic honey nuts and fruits.”

Within minutes, her tweet started to get replies from countless trolls who tried to depict as if she had picked the image from Google. They shared a screenshot of reverse-image search results on Google where the photograph was mentioned to be posted by a website from Australia named Kuvings.

Fake claims by trolls

Several trolls claimed the same, but Ranaut’s fans came in her support and debunked the claims. They shared actual results and called out the trolls for trying to defame the actress.

Ranaut’s response

Kangana shared more photographs of the smoothie as proof that she did not pick anything from the internet. She wrote, “Hahahaha can’t believe some people are mistaking this picture from my van this morning for some international professional chef’s famous blog, I knew I am good but sooo good like a professional…. seriously had no clue. Thrilled to know I am awesome at everything that I do.”

In a follow-up tweet, Ranaut said paid campaigns are being run on social media platforms to tarnish her image. She said, “Many derogatory memes and fake information about me being spread… I know who is behind it.”

Ranaut further added that her team has tracked who is behind these campaigns, and she will reveal the name when the time is right. In another tweet, she said that the ‘influencers’ accounts automatically get memes to post and mock everything she does. She said, “All the influencers accounts automatically get memes to post mocking or making fun of everything I do, in this case this fake edit being spread claiming that I lied about cooking, this may seem frivolous on surface but deep down it’s made to damage one’s credibility and dignity.” Calling it a mafia racket, she alleged last week she lost 5 lakh+ followers.

Did Kangana Ranaut use any image from Google?

To ensure non-biased fact-check, OpIndia confirmed the claims made by Ranaut and her fans that the images trolls posted were photoshopped, and she did not copy anything from Google. We reverse searched the images Ranaut posted and did not find any similar image on any other website.

Screenshot of reverse-image search result
Screenshot of reverse-image search result

We also checked the website mentioned in the screenshots posted by trolls and found out that the images used on the said website were different.

Screenshot showing image from Kuvings.com.au which is completely different from what Kangana Ranaut posted
Screenshot from Kuvings.com.au
Screenshot from Kuvings.com.au

Verdict

Kangana Ranaut shared original photographs, and the claims that she copied them from Google are Fake.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

