Monday, March 15, 2021
Home World Democracy under threat in USA? Military under Biden intimidates, threatens civilians, journalists over policy...
News ReportsPoliticsWorld
Updated:

Democracy under threat in USA? Military under Biden intimidates, threatens civilians, journalists over policy disagreement

Tucker Carlson slammed Joe Biden for introducing identity politics into military policies and promoting 'maternity flight suits' at a press conference.

K Bhattacharjee
US Military engages in political propaganda campaign against Tucker Carlson
Image Credit: Richard Drew/AP
5

The past few days have been extraordinary in American politics. The US Military under Joe Biden has launched a comprehensive propaganda campaign against Tucker Carlson after the Fox News talk show host voiced his disagreement over matters of policy.

Tucker Carlson slammed Joe Biden for introducing identity politics into military policies and promoting ‘maternity flight suits’ at a press conference. The talk show host argued that the objective of the Military is not social justice but to win wars.

He expressed his skepticism with the notion that pregnant women increase the efficiency of the military. He said during a segment on the 10th of March, “So we’ve got new hairstyles and maternity flight suits… Pregnant women are going to fight our wars. It’s a mockery of the US military.”

“While China’s military becomes more masculine … our military needs to become, as Joe Biden says, more feminine,” Carlson continued. “It’s out of control and the Pentagon’s going along with this. Again, this is a mockery of the US military and its core mission, which is winning wars.”

Not too long after, the United States Department of Defense issued a stunning criticism against the journalist. In a press release, the DoD said, “Press Secretary Smites Fox Host That Dissed Diversity in U.S. Military”.

“I want to be very clear right up front, that the diversity of our military is one of our greatest strengths,” said Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby. “I’ve seen it for myself in long months at sea and in the combat waged by our troops in Iraq and Afghanistan. I’ve seen it up on Capitol Hill just this past month. And I see it every day here right at the Pentagon.”

It is not clear how diversity in the US military has been its great strength given that the US military has struggled to win any of its numerous wars in recent times. Nevertheless, the Biden administration appears to have decided it was not enough.

Soon, senior officials of the US military began dissing Tucker Carlson from their official accounts on social media. The US Marine Corps decided it was a good idea to openly troll the journalist from its official Twitter handle.

US Marine Corps trolls Tucker Carlson
Source: Twitter

Not merely Tucker Carlson, the US Marine Corps went after civilians as well who urged them to focus on China instead of the Fox News anchor. The comments implied that people should not opine on policies unless they have served in the military and have been pregnant.

Source: Twitter

U.S. Master Gunnery Sergeant Scott Stalker, the Command Senior Enlisted Leader of U.S. Space Command, also had a few words to say to Carlson. “I’ll remind everyone that his opinion, which he has a right to, is based off of actually zero days of service in the armed forces,” he said, calling the show “Drama TV”.

Stalker also ‘liked’ a tweet where a user said he “will fight for him against Tucker for whatever reasons and at whatever costs.” Another senior military official said, “The DoD didn’t “attack” your show, we absolutely disagree with you! Trust me, you’d know if the DoD attacked you—it’s a doctrinal term.”

It was not just one or two erring military officials but almost entire top brass of the military that sanctioned the attack on Carlson. It is entirely unheard of that the military singles out a journalist for a targeted political propaganda campaign.

The conduct earned severe criticism from Americans across the board. They said that it was dangerous that the US Military had become so overtly political, a sentiment that was echoed by Carlson in his response to the campaign against him.

“The Department of Defense has never been more aggressively or openly political,” he said. He stated in a tweet, “This afternoon, the Department of Defense issued a press release attacking this show: ‘Press secretary smites Fox Host. Like we’re a hostile foreign power. Remarkable.”

Senator Ted Cruz from Texas issued a statement demanding a meeting with the Commandant of the USMC to put an end to “political attacks to intimidate Tucker Carlson & other civilians who criticize their policy decisions.” Ted Cruz said that the ethos of the military was being undermined “for the sake of leftwing ideology and political expediency”.

“Instead of allowing the debate to take its course in public among American citizens and their elected leaders, military officials over the last week have repeatedly launched attacks on Carlson, including through official DOD platforms and accounts and while in uniform. The campaign has alternated between being ostentatiously childish and simply outrageous,” the statement said.

Following Cruz’s statement, the II Marine Expeditionary Force’s official account tweeted an apology over their recent conduct. It said, “We are human and we messed up. We intended to speak up for female Marines and it was an effort to support them. They are a crucial part to our corps and we need them to know that. We will adjust fire and ensure the utmost professionalism in our tweets.”

The episode highlights the declining state of Democracy in the United States where even the Military has become politicized enough to feel empowered to attack journalists and civilians because they do not endorse the policy propositions of the Democrat establishment.

Over the past few months, it has become abundantly evident that Big Tech, Big Business, the Entertainment industry and, almost every powerful social institution was working in tandem to marginalise conservative political opinions. They felt empowered enough to admit openly that they engaged in a conspiracy to ensure Biden’s victory in 2020.

Under such circumstances, it is quite astonishing that American think tanks are lecturing countries such as India and labeling them ‘partly free’ while Democracy is dying a slow death in their own country.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsTucker carlson pregnant women
K Bhattacharjee
Black Coffee Enthusiast. Post Graduate in Psychology. Bengali.

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Asaduddin Owaisi alleges ‘Muslim oppression’ even as he admits 63 per cent of the criminals killed in the encounter are non-Muslims

OpIndia Staff -
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi claimed Muslims are wantonly targeted in Uttar Pradesh by citing that 37 per cent of the criminals eliminated in encounters in the state were Muslims
News Reports

BJP leaders Kapil Mishra and Tajinder Bagga hail Kejriwal’s decision to ‘celebrate’ Bhavya Ram Mandir and remind people of barbaric Mughal history

OpIndia Staff -
In a sarcastic video commentary the BJP leaders said that Kejriwal will now finally speak about the atrocities and persecution of Hindus carried out by Mughals

A booming economy, decreased unemployment rate: Here are the achievements of Yogi Sarkar in the last four years

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In the document, the government listed its zero-tolerance policy against criminals that has led to a drastic drop in crimes in the State.

Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana cries foul, invokes Pulwama while attacking NIA even as Sachin Vaze names party leaders in Antilia bomb probe

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana has accused the central government of insulting the Mumbai Police after the NIA arrested Sachin Vaze

Oxford racism row: EAM S Jaishankar raises the issue in Parliament, says will champion the fight against such intolerance

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
"We will always champion the fight against racism and other forms of intolerance," S Jaishankar emphasised.

Telangana: Probe begins into minor’s rape in Bhainsa; BJP leader accuses police of silencing parents to not escalate communal tension

Crime OpIndia Staff -
BJP leaders have accused the police of trying to cover up the crime under the guise of possible exacerbation of tensions.

Recently Popular

News Reports

White Innova car which accompanied explosives-laden Scorpio car recovered from Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh’s office: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The NIA officials traced the white Innova to the Mumbai Police Commissionerate office, where the suspicious car was parked. As they took a closer look at the car, they found that 'Police' sticker on the back of the car.
Read more
News Reports

Antilia bomb scare: Sachin Vaze used same car to escort Alibaug Police in Arnab case which was found outside Ambani residence

OpIndia Staff -
The Times of India report states that for Anab Goswami arrest, the Scorpio car that escorted Alibaug Police was the same that was placed outside Antilia.
Read more
News Reports

‘I am a piece of iceberg’: Sachin Vaze has revealed involvement of other policemen, ‘bigger role’ of Shiv Sena leaders, claims report

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai top cop Sachin Vaze has admitted that he was involved in the Antilla Bomb Scare case and named Shiv Sena leaders.
Read more
News Reports

NIA arrests top-cop Sachin Vaze for his role in planting bomb-laden car near Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia: Details

OpIndia Staff -
NIA arrested 'encounter specialist' Sachin Vaze in the case where an explosive-laden car was planted near Mukesh Ambani residence
Read more
World

Google search says James Hewitt, Princess Diana’s lover, is Prince Harry’s ‘real father’: Here is how the rumour began

OpIndia Staff -
When one searches the term 'Prince Harry Real Father' on Google, the answer that props up is James Hewitt.
Read more
News Reports

Jharkhand: Three arrested for sharing photo of children doing namaz on the road on social media

OpIndia Staff -
Jharkhand Police has arrested three people for making the picture of children performing namaz on road viral.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,345FansLike
523,791FollowersFollow
23,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com