Twitter has locked the account of US House Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene barring her from using her account in what is being interpreted as another brazen act of censorship towards political interference on behalf of Democrats.

“No reason given from Twitter after multiple attempts to contact them,” her spokesman told The Epoch Times. The decision comes as House Democrats prepare a resolution to remove her from the US House of Representatives.

Source: The Gateway Pundit

Marjorie Taylor Greene was locked out of her account for 12 hours on the same day that House Democrats are moving forward with the resolution to remove her from office. According to her campaign, Twitter “has banned her personal account of 380,000 followers without explanation”.

Her removal will require a 2/3rd vote in the House which means that a significant number of Republicans will have to vote in favour of the resolution to oust her from office. The resolution has the backing the of 72 Democrats.

Calls are being made to regulate Big Tech citing open interference in the political processes of the United States. Big tech censorship has attracted severe criticism from leaders around the world which has been cited as evidence of tyranny.

The debate was sparked after US President Donald Trump was censored by social media platforms following the 6th January storming of Capitol Hill. The decision was criticised widely by people across the board who saw it as growing evidence of Big Tech’s disproportionate influence on public discourse.