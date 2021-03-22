Monday, March 22, 2021
Uttarakhand: Police remove ‘No entry for non-Hindus’ banner placed outside Dehradun Temple, registers case under Sec 153A

The temple authorities have denied knowing anything about the banner put up outside the temple.

Banner outside Temple in Ghanta Ghar, Dehradun removed by Uttarakhand police, case registered
A day after the Hindu Yuva Vahini put up banners in over 150 Temples in Dehradun saying that the entry on non-Hindus is banned in the premises, the Uttarakhand police have removed one such banner placed outside a temple in Dehradun’s Ghanta Ghar. It has also registered a case against the person whose phone number was mentioned on the banner. Section 153A of the IPC (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc.) has been invoked, Kotwali police was quoted by ANI as saying.

‘No entry for non-Hindus’ banners come up in over 150 Dehradun Temples 

On Sunday, it was reported that ‘No entry for non-Hindus’ banners came up in over 150 Dehradun Temples, following the recent Dasna Temple controversy.

“This premise is a holy place of Hindus. Entry of non-Hindus impermissible here,” the banner read.

Earlier this month, in Ghaziabad’s Dasna Temple, a Muslim boy was allegedly thrashed for trespassing the Temple premises despite the banner. Yati Narsinghanand, the Mahant (head priest) at the Dasna Temple, and others have alleged that Muslims from the locality often entered the Temple to harass Hindu women and there have been multiple theft and dacoity at the Temple.

BSP MLA Aslam Chaudhary had then threatened to enter the Temple and claimed that the Temple belonged to his ancestors. It was in response to the threat that the Hindu Yuva Vahini has decided to put up the banners across Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand: Police remove 'No entry for non-Hindus' banner placed outside Dehradun Temple, registers case under Sec 153A

