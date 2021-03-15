Supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party entered the iconic Coffee House at College Street in Kolkata on Monday and raised slogans after they were prevented from pasting BJP posters ahead of the West Bengal Assembly Elections.

Pro-BJP supporters raise slogan inside Kolkata's iconic Coffee House, after they were stopped from pasting political posters. Their argument was, if #NoVoteToBJP posters can be allowed inside Coffee House, why not theirs. #WestBengalElections2021 pic.twitter.com/mXx6kjr9I5 — Anindya (@AninBanerjee) March 15, 2021

The BJP supporters alleged that ‘No Vote to BJP’ posters were allowed inside but they were stopped from pasting theirs. The other end of the political spectrum claimed that “outsiders” are “creating a ruckus in Coffee house and destroying our posters.”

Outsiders are coming and disturbing our spaces. Saffron goons creating a ruckus in Coffee house and destroying our posters. Say no to them. Say no to fascism. #NoVoteToBJP pic.twitter.com/ycBs4zA6YZ — Utsa Sarmin (@Utsa_94) March 15, 2021

The place in Kolkata, renowned for its ‘addas’, is one of the most famous places in the City of Joy. It almost has a hallowed presence in the folklore surrounding the city.

Songs have been composed revolving around it. Legendary Bengali musician Manna Dey composed his famous song “Coffee Houser Sei Addata Aaj Aar Nei” which is still widely popular.

The Coffee House is frequented by artists and intellectuals and students from the Presidency University in Kolkata and other institutions in College Street. Over the years, it has had famous patrons and visitors such as Satyajit Ray, Amartya Sen, Ritwik Ghatak, Narayan Gangopadhyay and others.

Elections in West Bengal are set to begin on the 27th of March and will take place over 8 phases. The BJP has given a cry for ‘Poriborton’ while Mamata Banerjee is struggling to hold on to her seat.