A 42-year-old web series maker was honey-trapped and looted of Rs 1.6 lakh allegedly by an actress and her three aides. According to the reports, a web series maker became the victim of a honeytrap after a gang of four, including a struggling actress, extorted Rs 1.6 lakh from him on the pretext of not pressing rape charges against him.

The four had accused him of raping the actor on the pretext of casting couch and extorted money. However, the web series producer said that it was consensual sex between him and the actress.

Reportedly, the victim was approached by an aspiring actress for a role in his web series. Later, the producer had called her for an audition on March 6, and the two got intimate.

Threatened to file rape cases, robbed money from victim

A few days later, the actress’s boyfriend accused him of exploiting her and threatened the series maker of filing a rape case against him. The victim said that the actress had given her consent. However, the boyfriend disagreed with the victim.

The actress then invited the producer for a settlement at Ghatkopar. Four people, including the actress and her boyfriend, met the victim and demanded an extortion amount of Rs 10 lakh. As the victim refused, the accused took his phone and transferred Rs 1.4 lakh to herself using UPI app. Later, the victim was taken to Wadala and Sion, where again he was forced to withdraw Rs 20,000 in cash, which they took away.

After robbing him, the accused let him go, alleged the victim in his complaint. Meanwhile, Pantnagar police have registered a complaint and have begun a probe into the incident that took place on March 10. No arrests have been made yet.