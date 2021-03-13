Saturday, March 13, 2021
West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee goes from a leg in plaster to crepe bandage in 2 days flat, Netizens ask her about the 'magic cure'

Interestingly, Mamata Banerjee, who is alleged to have suffered a serious hairline fracture was seen with a crepe bandage, raising questions about the seriousness of her injury.

OpIndia Staff
Two days after fracture, Mamata Banerjee appears in crepe bandage/ Image Source: Twitter
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who had allegedly suffered a bruise and hairline fracture, has been discharged from the hospital just two days after the alleged attacks on her at Nandigram.

On Friday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was discharged from the hospital, where she was admitted after sustaining injuries during the campaigning ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections. Mamata Banerjee had claimed that she suffered an injury due to an alleged attack against her in Nandigram. 

Mamata Banerjee had alleged that suddenly four to five persons pushed her when she was trying to get into her car, causing injury to her leg. She also added that her leg was swollen, and she was having chest pain. Following that, she was admitted to the SSKM Hospital, where it was diagnosed that Mamata Banerjee had “suffered a serious fracture”. However, within two days, she has now been discharged from the hospital.

Accompanied by her supporters and party workers, the Chief Minister emerged in a wheelchair from the hospital and headed straight to her Kalighat house in Kolkata. Interestingly, Mamata Banerjee, who is alleged to have suffered a serious hairline fracture, was seen with a crepe bandage, raising questions about the seriousness of her injury.

Social media users quickly detected the anomaly, who expressed their surprise over Mamata Banerjee’s brisk recovery in just two days. Many netizens pointed out how Mamata Banerjee’s hairline injury got cured in a span of two days, and her fracture bandage (plaster) was replaced with a crepe in such a short span of time.

Ajit Datta, a social media user, pointed out how the plaster was changed to a crepe bandage in a day. He said it was the Ashol Poriborton (real change) in Bengal.

Another social media user said Mamata Banerjee has now gotten into the book of “Guinness World Records” for removing her fracture bandages in such a quick time.

Many had a field day on Friday, as they took to social media to question how someone could recover from a hairline injury within a span of two days. Facts, a Twitter fact-checker, on a lighter note, said Mamata Banerjee could recover in a short span of time as she is a Wolverine.

Though people have wished Mamata Banerjee a speedy recovery following the Nandigram incident, netizens have pointed out several loopholes in the claims that have been put forward by the Trinamool Congress party pertaining to the incident. The discharge of Mamata Banerjee in just two days and removal of her fracture bandage in such a short span of time will only raise more questions about the alleged attacks that took place on her a few days ago.

In fact, the local witnesses have already refuted the charges made by Mamata Banerjee, who had claimed that she was attacked during the rally. The locals, who were present at the spot during the incident, have rejected Mamata Banerjee’s claims to state that her car hit a pole, causing her injuries.

Local eyewitness rejects Mamata Banerjee’s claims, says her car hit a pole

Hours after Mamata Banerjee claimed that she was injured in an alleged attack on her in Nandigram, a different angle to the incident had occurred. According to locals present at the spot, nobody attacked the West Bengal CM, and she was injured after her car had hit a pole.

A report by TV9 Bharatvarsh completely denied the allegations put out by Mamata Banerjee. The report quoted statements by several locals who witnessed the incident. They claimed that the entire account given by Mamata Banerjee is false, and it was an accident. They also said that she was surrounded by police protection at that moment, denying the CM’s claim that there was no police protection around her at the time of the incident.

Describing how the CM suffered the injury, the eyewitnesses said Mamata Banerjee was greeting the crowd with folded hands from her car. The car was moving, and she had kept the door of the car open to greet the people waiting by the roadside. 

“At Birulia Bazar in Nandigram, the open door of the moving car hit a pillar, causing the door to shut forcefully. The door hit the leg of Mamata Banerjee, causing the injury,” said the locals who claimed to have witnessed the entire incident.

The locals said that as the pillar is short, around 3 feet tall, and the driver did not see it. Hence, the open door hit the pillar, which caused the injury. They said that it was a minor accident, and there is no political conspiracy behind it.

