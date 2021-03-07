Sunday, March 7, 2021
Jai Shri Ram will work in Uttar Pradesh, Bengal and all over India, says Yogi Adityanath

"Those who are against Ram do not get a place anywhere. May god bless them with good sense that at least they do not ban the 'Jai Shri Ram slogan," said Yogi Adityanath.

OpIndia Staff
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (image courtesy: bbc.com)
“Jai Shri Ram Uttar Pradesh mein bhi chalega, Bengal mein bhi chalega, aur poore desh mein bhi chalega (Jai Shri Ram will work in Uttar Pradesh, Bengal and all over India),” said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

He was speaking at the Uttar Pradesh Conclave show organised by news channel News Nation. “Remember the beginning of 1990s decade, some people were opposing the Jai Shri Ram slogan even in Uttar Pradesh. Today the country and the world is seeing where they stand. And this is not a new thing. It has been there since the time of Ramayana. Those who are against Ram do not get a place anywhere. May god bless them with good sense that at least they do not ban the ‘Jai Shri Ram slogan’, he said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been visibly agitated quite a few times whenever she heard Jai Shri Ram slogans. In fact, she had even said that she will continue to oppose the slogan as it is ‘against the secular character of India’.

“Hence, the people of India will not accept this. The people of Bengal have made up their minds that those who are with Lord Ram, they will be with them,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi is ‘ehsaan faramosh’

At around 21 minutes in the above video, Chaurasiya asked Yogi Adityanath’s comment on Rahul Gandhi’s north-south divide he had made in Kerala. “This is called ehsaan faramoshi (ungrateful). This divisive thought has become the reality of Congress. If these people did not exist then why would Congress die? These kind of comments will only destroy Congress,” he said. “Next he will go elsewhere and badmouth the people of Kerala,” he added.

Former Amethi MP, while addressing a rally in Kerala recently had claimed that he the people he represented in Parliament earlier did not have deeper understanding of things the way people of his current constituency do.

Focus on Agriculture, MSME

Speaking on the promises made in the budget, Yogi Adityanath said that over last four years, his government has focused on agriculture and MSME. “We put these two sectors on global level which has helped. We also managed to increase income. Under VAT, the income generated was approximately Rs 49,000 crore. We increase this to Rs 1,00,000 crore. This increase of income is being used for development of the state,” he said.

He added that all the leakages of income have been plugged. “We stopped filling of pockets of politicians and this has increased the income of state treasury,” he said.

Speaking on the reforms his government brought in, Yogi Adityanath said, “Every good work gets opposed. If people are opposing then that means you are doing something right. We had the aim that we want to change the face of Uttar Pradesh, change people’s perception towards it. We wanted to change the prejudice against people of Uttar Pradesh.”

Law and order

“In past four years, we have worked on zero tolerance policy in Uttar Pradesh. Whoever the criminal, he has been warned that if you commit a crime, you will be a criminal in the eyes of law and it will take its course. In four years, not a single riot took place in state. The kidnapping has been almost zero. If you ignore personal rivalries, the organised crime has been minimal. We can with a lot of pride say that Uttar Pradesh law and order is best in the country. This has increased confidence of women and businessmen,” he said.

“We have not demolished anyone’s house. If anyone has built up a mansion by illegally occupying government land, then law will have to take action. The law will not stay silent. Law is equal for all,” he said.

