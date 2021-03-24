The Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh has been focusing on boosting the infrastructural capability of the most populous state in the country by launching a range of developmental projects. These projects covering the length and breadth of the state also intend to strengthen the economy of the state. Over the last four years, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s constituency Gorakhpur has undergone a complete transformation after the implementation of a number of development projects in the region.

A report in Jagran had listed down the projects and schemes that have transformed Gorakhpur’s infrastructure and have made a significant impact on the lives of people in the area. Below is a list of some of the major projects and the approximate expenses by the government.

7085 crore: Fertiliser manufacturing unit set up by Hindustan Fertiliser Chemicals Limited.

5876 crore: Construction of Expressway linking Gorakhpur to Azamgarh.

1011 crore: An under construction AIIMS project.

1200 crore: A 2-G ethanol plant being constructed in Dhuriyapar sugar mill.

398 crore: A sugar mill with 500 TCD crushing capacity.

323 crore: A four-lane highway being constructed from Mohaddipur to Jungle Kaudia.

259.15 crore: Construction of Shaheed Ashfaqullah Khan Zoological Park.

196.57 crore: Beautification and maintenance work at Ramgarh Tal.

325 crore: Various developmental carried out by Gorakhpur Development Authority.

274 crore: Renovation of wards in BRD Medical College.

ROADS AND BRIDGES

101.81 crore: Construction of Gorakhpur Sewerage Zone-A South.

72.27 crore: Construction of Gorakhpur Sewerage Zone-A North.

62.89 crore: Implementation of National Drinking Water Schemes.

57.63 crore: Construction of type-5 residential building in Gorakhpur court.

49.50 crore: Construction of modern auditorium and cultural centre.

45.03 crore: Construction of 750 Rajiv residences in the district.

43.07 crore: Construction of 24 chambers in Gorakhpur court.

33.31 crore: Construction of Regional Forensic Science Laboratory.

25 crore: Construction of various courtrooms.

19.68 crore: Construction of Annexe building in Circuit House premises.

18.86 crore: Beautification of Ramgarh Tal under Naya Savera Yojana.

16.74 crore: Construction of an underpass near Kudaghat.

16.05 crore: Construction of RCC drain from Vasundhra Mod to Turra Nala.

96.11 crore: Construction of a bridge over river Ghaghra at Kamharia ghat.

82.30 crore: Construction of bridge over Shanghai ghat of river Rohin.

79 crore: Construction of Pantun bridge at Gai ghat of river Rohin.

111.23 crore: Construction of various roads in the district.

63 crore: Construction of Pantun bridge at Badhya chowk of river Rapti.

35.23 crore: Construction of approach road at Rapti bridge on Pipiganj to Mehendawal route in Badhyathathar.

35.26 crore: Construction of bridge at Chanda ghat of river Rapti.

34.69 crore: Construction of Bansgaon-Kusmaul-Mahabir Chhapra marg.

30.97 crore: Construction of road between Jungle Kaudia and Turkwalia Jaswal chauraha.

Medical infrastructure

90 crore: Management of Barhalganj Government Homeopathic College.

41.38 crore: Construction of 5 Community Health Centres (CHC) and 1 Primary Health Centre (PHC).

26.24 crore: Construction of three girls’ hostels in BRD College.

13.89 crore: Construction of a hospital with the capacity of 50 beds.

24.98 crore: Construction of a TB hospital with 100 beds.

22.23 crore: Upgrading of modular OT in BRD Medical College.

Other Works in the field of Health

Distribution of 2.41 lakh golden cards and treatment of 16 thousand patients costing Rs 10 crore under Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

Medical facility provided to 27 thousand people in CM Aarogya Mela.

1.63 lakh women received benefits under Janani Suraksha Yojana.

3 lakh children vaccinated under immunisation drives.

Municipal Corporation-Gorakhpur Development Authority

45.10 crore: Construction of roads, parks, drainage and handpumps etc. in the city.

23 crore: Construction of building of Municipal corporation.

11.82 crore: Construction of Kanha Upwan Gaushala at Mahewa.

32.60 crore: Construction of multi-level parking at Jalkal in Golghar.

29 crore: Infrastructural development at Ramgarh Tal.

81 crore: Construction of PM Awas under Raptinagar Housing Scheme.

10.84 crore: Construction of Digvijay Nath Park under Ramgarh project.

Energy Sector

44 crore: Laying of underground cables under IPDS Scheme.

Setting up of 2.07 lakh electricity connections under Saubhagya Yojana.

Distribution of 9.50 lakh LED bulbs under Ujala Yojana.

Construction of six electricity substations at a cost of Rs 9.56 crore.

Schools and colleges

Rs 40.45 crore: Construction of a stadium in degree college in Jungle Kaudia.

Rs 11,94 crore: Construction of 20 classrooms in Madan Mohan Malaviya University.

Rs 7.62 crore: Construction of main hall in Government Jubilee Inter College.

Rs 12.05 crore: Construction of girls’ hostel in Madan Mohan Malaviya University.

Sports infrastructure

Rs 9.96 crore: Construction of multipurpose sports hall in Veer Bahadur Sports College.

Rs 9.01 crore: Construction of a pavilion at Astroturf Hockey Ground in the Sport college.

Rs 6.51 crore: Construction of two basketball courts.

Tourism Sector

Rs 40.12 crore: Construction of sports activity and water activity park at Ramgarh Tal.

Rs 12.87 crore: Development of Gorakhpur temple premise under Spiritual Circuit Scheme.

Rs 12.90 crore: Beautification of Ramlila Maidan, Mansarowar Sthal, Suryakund Sthal, Mohaddipur and Jatashankar Gurudwara.

Agriculture

Rs 199.39 crore: Loan waiver of 55 farmers.

Rs 105.83 crore: Payment given to 10 thousand sugarcane farmers.

Rs 2.40 crore: Construction of agricultural university and seed store.

Silt cleaning of 1496 km area of canals.

Rs 3.77 lakh: Spent towards providing benefits to farmers under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.

Social Welfare

Marriage of 2572 couples performed under CM Samuhik Vivah Yojana.

7843 girls benefitted under CM Kanya Sumangla Yojana.

Financial assistance worth Rs 11.87 crore offered to 1721 socially suppressed people.

1.99 lakh groups formed under Rashtriya Ajeevika Mission.

Housing Scheme

41834 houses constructed under PM Awas Yojana (Rural).

23305 houses constructed under PM Awas Yojana (Urban).

2140 houses were constructed in Vantangia villages.

Labour Welfare

18052 labourers were benefitted under PM Shram Yogi Mandhan Yojana.

172 traders benefitted under National Pension Scheme.

911 families covered under Kanya Vivah Anudan Yojana.

39504 labourers benefitted under Chikitsa Sahayta Yojana.

10533 labourers benefitted Mrityu Viklaangta Akshamta Pension Yojana.

402 families benefitted under Antyeshti Sahayta Yojana.

262 students benefitted under Medhavi Chhatra Yojana.

622 students benefitted under Sant Ravidas Shiksha Yojana.

256 women labourers received benefits under Matritva Hit Laabh Yojana.

622 laboour families benefitted under Shishu Hit Laabh Yojana.

CM Yogi worked for the upliftment of Vantangia community

Apart from all the developmental work completed and in progress in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath has uplifted the neglected Vantangia community that has long been deprived of all government schemes. The people of Vantangia community, who are originally forest-dwellers, did not even have identity cards to prove that they were Indian citizens. As a member of Parliament CM Yogi had drawn the attention of the government towards this community. Now, the Vantangia community lives in proper colonies having access to water electricity and education. Efforts are being undertaken to allow the community to monetise their textiles and handicrafts.

Seven educational institutions comprising of five primary schools and two upper primary schools were set in the area where the Vantangia community lives. Rs 1.77 crore were allocated by the state government for these schools.