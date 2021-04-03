Saturday, April 3, 2021
Ajaz Khan’s interrogation leads NCB to raid at a TV actor’s residence in Mumbai’s Lokhandwala, drugs recovered

Earlier this week, actor Ajaz Khan was arrested by the NCB from the Mumbai airport upon his arrival from Rajasthan. Reportedly, the NCB has also conducted raids at various locations related to the actor.

OpIndia Staff
Ajaz Khan's interrogation leads NCB to carry out raid at another location in Mumbai, drugs seized
Ajaz Khan(Source:oneindia)
1

The Narcotics Control Bureau on Friday night conducted a raid at the residence of a TV actor in Mumbai’s Lokhandwala following the interrogation of actor Ajaz Khan, arrested earlier this week in connection with a drug probe. Drugs were seized from the residence of the actor in Lokhandwala.

It is being reported that the actor and a woman of a foreign nationality who lived with him left the residence minutes before the raid took place. The NCB is on the lookout for the duo.

Actor Ajaz Khan arrested by the NCB in connection with a drug probe

Earlier this week, actor Ajaz Khan was arrested by the NCB from the Mumbai airport upon his arrival from Rajasthan. Reportedly, the NCB has also conducted raids at various locations related to the actor. The agency had said that they had found alprazolam tablets from his residence during searches in the city’s Andheri and Lokhandwala areas.

The NCB officials claimed that Khan is arrested for his connection with the Batata Gang. The 4.5 grams of Alprozol tablets were recovered by chance during his house search but he is mainly arrested for his association with Batata Gang, the NCB said.

The NCB officials also contended that Ajaz Khan is a part of narcotics peddler Shadab Farooque Shaikh alias Shadab Batata’s syndicate. Shaikh was arrested last Thursday and over 2 kilograms of the banned mephedrone drug were recovered from him. Khan was arrested based on the revelations made by Mr Batata.

Khan had pleaded innocence, stating that only 4 sleeping pills were found at his home and that they were being used by his wife as antidepressants after suffering a miscarriage.

After the drug angle came forward in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the Narcotics Control Bureau has intensified its efforts in busting the Bollywood-narcotics syndicate with extensive searches, interrogations and arrests.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

