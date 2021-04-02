Friday, April 2, 2021
Home Politics Bengal elections: BJP's Diamond Harbour candidate Dipak Halder brutally thrashed as attacks against party's...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Bengal elections: BJP’s Diamond Harbour candidate Dipak Halder brutally thrashed as attacks against party’s candidates continue unabated

BJP MP from Barrackpore, Arjun Singh, has condemned the attack in a statement on social media. Dipak Halder is currently receiving treatment for his injuries.

OpIndia Staff
BJP Diamond Harbour candidate Dipak Halder attacked
4

BJP candidate from Dipak Halder was attacked, allegedly by TMC goons, while he was campaigning for the West Bengal Assembly Elections in Haridebpur. Dipal Halder and his supporters were thrashed with sticks following which he was grievously injured. He has been rushed to the hospital.

BJP MP from Barrackpore, Arjun Singh, has condemned the attack in a statement on social media. Dipak Halder is currently receiving treatment for his injuries.

Diamond Harbour is the bastion of Mamata Banerjee’s ‘Bhaipo’ (nephew) Abhishek Banerjee, who is the sitting MP from the constituency. Arjun Singh alleged that the TMC goons were patronised by Abhishek Banerjee himself. Halder was a member of the Trinamool Congress itself but had quit recently to join the BJP.

There have been multiple attacks on BJP candidates during the run up to polls. Senior Bengal BJP leader Locket Chatterjee was attacked, former cricketer Ashok Dinda suffered injuries during an attack and Suvendu Adhikari’s convoy was attacked as well.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsBJP candidate attacked west bengal
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Assam: Mystery of EVM in the car of BJP leader solved, EC suspends poll officials who had taken a ride in the car, orders...

OpIndia Staff -
The EC stated that the polling party boarded a passing vehicle along with the polled EVMs after their vehicle broke down on the road
News Reports

The Wire, Scroll contributor blames ‘Hindutva paranoia’ for IMA President’s wish to convert patients to Christianity, uses anti-Hindu slur in the process

Jinit Jain -
Kiran Kumbhar, a writer for The Wire, Scroll, whitewashed IMA President Dr JA Jayalal's proclivity for Christian evangelism.

Pakistan flag hoisted on polling day in Assam, locals burn it down chanting ‘Pakistan Murdabad’, ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’: Details

Politics OpIndia Staff -
The Pakistan flag was hoisted in Rangia town of Assam on the day it went to the polls, and was later burnt down by locals

Nandigram or nothing: TMC says Mamata won’t file a second nomination, will fight against PM in 2024 from Varanasi

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The statement came at the backdrop of PM Modi's jibe at the TMC supremo during an election rally in Uluberia on Wednesday.

EC says ‘polling was not disrupted’ in Nandigram booth where Mamata Banerjee parked herself and hurled allegations: Read details

Politics OpIndia Staff -
EC has observed that polling was not disrupted in Booth No. 7 in Nandigram where Mamata Banerjee had camped herself for hours

‘Chaiya Chaiya’ and a funeral: Derek O’Brien’s strange explanation about why Mamata Banerjee hates Jai Shree Ram chants

Politics Editorial Desk -
Derek O' Brian recently in his interview with Barkha Dutt attempted to explain why Mamata Banerjee gets irked by Jai Shree Ram slogans

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘Picking up broom and cleaning will not make you less of a Darbari’: Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s wife urges men to help women in household...

OpIndia Staff -
Rivaba Jadeja's appeal to men to help women in household chores has not gone too well with some people.
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka: Fearing God’s curse, Raheem and Taufiq confess of urinating, putting condom in temple’s Hundi after their accomplice Nawaz died mysteriously

OpIndia Staff -
Nawaz, Raheem and Taufiq used to urinate, put condom in temple hundi. After Nawaz died, the other two confessed of their crime
Read more
Entertainment

Bollywood entertainer Swara Bhasker speaks language of Islamic terrorists to mock the BJP

OpIndia Staff -
The 'Gaumutra' (cow urine) jibe is often used by Islamic terrorists who carry out terror attack on India with specific intention to kill Hindus.
Read more
News Reports

Bihar farmer grows a unique vegetable that costs Rs 1 lakh per kg and is used in treating diseases like cancer and TB

OpIndia Staff -
The vegetable is called 'hop-shoots' and it has a number of uses beverages making to medicines and skin treatments.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: Muslim mob stops Hindus from celebrating Holika Dahan in Akola, pours water to douse the ritualistic fire

OpIndia Staff -
A Muslim mob stopped Hindus in Akola district of Maharashtra from burning the pyre during Holika Dahan on eve of Holi
Read more
News Reports

Nandigram on polling day: Mamata sits inside polling booth, villagers say ‘Muslims’ are stopping Bengalis from casting votes

OpIndia Staff -
In a video shared by ABP News, villagers in Gokul Nagar alleged that TMC goons are not allowing them to cast votes.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,060FansLike
526,828FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com