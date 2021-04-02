BJP candidate from Dipak Halder was attacked, allegedly by TMC goons, while he was campaigning for the West Bengal Assembly Elections in Haridebpur. Dipal Halder and his supporters were thrashed with sticks following which he was grievously injured. He has been rushed to the hospital.

BJP MP from Barrackpore, Arjun Singh, has condemned the attack in a statement on social media. Dipak Halder is currently receiving treatment for his injuries.

Diamond Harbour is the bastion of Mamata Banerjee’s ‘Bhaipo’ (nephew) Abhishek Banerjee, who is the sitting MP from the constituency. Arjun Singh alleged that the TMC goons were patronised by Abhishek Banerjee himself. Halder was a member of the Trinamool Congress itself but had quit recently to join the BJP.

There have been multiple attacks on BJP candidates during the run up to polls. Senior Bengal BJP leader Locket Chatterjee was attacked, former cricketer Ashok Dinda suffered injuries during an attack and Suvendu Adhikari’s convoy was attacked as well.