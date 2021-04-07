On April 6, Afzal Ansari, BSP MP and brother of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, expressed his concerns for his brother, who is now lodged in Banda Jail in UP. He expressed apprehension that attempts to take Mukhtar Ansari’s life may be taken in jail. He said that it is the same jail where his brother was allegedly given poisoned tea earlier.

While talking to ANI, Afzal Ansari said, “Their intention is not right. In the same Banda jail, he (Mukhtar) was given poison in tea… we have full faith in the judiciary. We have moved a plea to provide medical facilities to him.”

He further said that he is hopeful the Supreme Court would ensure that those who are in power will not kill someone. He alleged that BJP leaders had hinted the car carrying Mukhtar Ansari would overturn on some border. He said, “In a public rally, BJP state president announces ‘gaadi UP ke kis border pe paltegi, ye nahi bataunga (I won’t disclose on which border the car carrying Mukhtar will overturn)’. A minister says, ‘gaadi to palat ke rahegi (the car will definitely overturn).”

It has to be noted that Banda Jail houses many high-profile criminals. Ansari is lodged in Barrack number 15 of the Banda Jail. As per reports, Kunda MLA Raja Bhaiya alias Raghuraj Pratap Singh (Independent legislator), Ateeq Ahmad (don-turned-politician who won Allahabad West assembly seat for five consecutive terms), former MLA Purushottam Dwivedi and Noida’s dreaded gangster Anil Dujana are among the top names lodged in Banda Jail.

Supreme Court had orders to shift Mukhtar

BSP’s Mukhtar Ansari was lodged in a jail in Punjab for the last couple of years. After a long legal battle, the Uttar Pradesh government managed to get orders from the Supreme Court to transfer Ansari back to UP jail, where he would be tried for various criminal cases. BJP-led UP government had stated in the Supreme Court that Punjab was trying to shield Ansari. On March 26, the Supreme Court had asked UP Police to take custody of Mukhtar Ansari from Punjab before April 8. In 2019, Punjab Police took custody of Mukhtar Ansari in an extortion case without taking due permission from the Allahabad Court. Since then, he was lodged in Rupnagar jail.

During the hearing, UP government had informed Supreme Court that SSP, Banda jail had been suspended pending inquiry as he gave custody of Ansari to Punjab Police without seeking permission from the Allahabad Court.

Afzal Ansari had called Yogi Adityanath a “chuha”

In 2019, during an interview with Lallantop, Afzal Ansari had called UP CM Yogi Adityanath a ‘chuha’ (mouse). The interview was taken in poll-bound Ghazipur. The anchor of the show had asked Ansari about his views on Yogi Adityanath’s statement in which he said, “You may remember Mau riots in which goons initiated riots while having guns in their hands. However, now they are in jail claiming they are scared of their lives.”

When Ansari heard CM Yogi’s name, he got irked and said, “Mulayam Singh sent Yogi Adityanath to jail for five days, and he cried in Lok Sabha. He is a weak-hearted mouse (chuha). He cannot make fun of anyone else. He conspires against others and makes such statements.” He also claimed that Yogi Adityanath uses derogatory language inside the state assembly.

However, no Ansari seems scared of CM Yogi Adiyanath’s strict actions against the criminals. He said, “If they do something arbitrarily, then the time for the end of such dictators is nearing. Sacrifice is needed to end dictatorship. If such a thing happens, I will consider that Mukhtar has been sacrificed for the end of the dictatorial government.”

Security at Banda jail increased

The security at Banda jail has been increased to ensure the safety of Mukhtar Ansari and other inmates. Ansari is facing 52 criminal cases in the state, including murder, attempt to murder, cheating and conspiracy. 15 of these cases are at the trial stage.

Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter after a car carrying him overturned

Notably, gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter after the car in which he was being brought back to Kanpur from Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, overturned. As per reports, Dubey tried to escape and attempted to snatch the gun from the police personnel, after which the police had to open fire. The police had said, “the police car met with an accident and the car overturned. After the accident, Vikas Dubey tried to snatch the weapon of injured policemen and attempted to flee. It was then that the police fired in retaliation, killing the gangster.”