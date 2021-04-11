Sunday, April 11, 2021
News Reports
Updated:

Allegations of extortion by Parambir Singh: CBI summons two personal assistants of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

Give the seriousness of the allegations levelled and the fact that the CBI has already summoned the two personal assistants to Anil Deshmukh, it is only perhaps time before the CBI summons Anil Deshmukh himself to record his statement.

OpIndia Staff
Anil Deshmukh with CM Uddhav Thackeray (image credit: Mid Day)
In a massive development, CBI has reportedly summoned two personal assistants of former Home Minister of Maharashtra, Anil Deshmukh. The summons has been issued to record their statement in the extortion case, where allegations were levelled against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh against Anil Deshmukh.

The important move in the case comes after the CBI had registered a preliminary inquiry to probe corruption allegations against Maharashtra’s ex-home minister Anil Deshmukh levelled by former Commission of Police, Mumbai, Parambir Singh. CBI spokesperson RC Joshi had said, “CBI has registered a PE in the respect of the Bombay High Court order dated April 5, 2021.”

Parambir Singh’s corruption allegations against Anil Deshmukh

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh had written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray alleging that the state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had asked controversial cop Sachin Vaze to collect Rs. 100 crore every month from bars, restaurants and other establishments.

The letter by Parambir Singh had raised several questions regarding the Antilia bomb scare case and the death of Mansukh Hiren. Sachin Vaze is currently under arrest for his involvement in the matter. The Ministry of Home Affairs had earlier transferred the Mansukh Hiren death case to the NIA. Parambir Singh was then transferred and posted as DG Home Guard after the explosive revelations.

Will Anil Deshmukh be summoned next?

The Bombay High Court had ordered a CBI inquiry basis a PIL filed by Dr Jaishri Patil. Terming the case as ‘extraordinary and unprecedented, the Bombay High Court had also said that after the preliminary inquiry ordered by it, the CBI would be free to decide further course of action. Therefore, if the CBI does find evidence against Anil Deshmukh in the allegations levelled against him by Parambir Singh, an FIR would be registered in the case subsequently. However, only a day after the inquiry was ordered by the Bombay High Court, the Maharashtra government and Anil Deskhmukh had separately moved the Supreme Court against the order by High Court.

Dismissing the case filed by the Maharashtra government and Anil Deshmukh against the CBI inquiry, the Supreme Court had refused to stay the preliminary inquiry ordered by the High Court and said that given the serious nature of the allegations, an independent inquiry is a must.

“Given the serious nature of allegations, and the personas involved, the matter do require an independent agency to investigate the matter. It is a matter of public confidence”, the court had said.

