Monday, April 12, 2021
Islamists ‘misuse’ mosques for terror attacks, says J and K IGP Vijay Kumar. Here are 3 such incidents

"Public, Masjid Intizamia (mosque authorities), civil societies and media should condemn such acts," IGP Vijay Kumar emphasised.

OpIndia Staff
J&K Police slams the 'misuse' of mosques for orchestrating terror attacks
Representational Image (Photo Credits: India TV)
During a press briefing on Sunday, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said that Islamists have been misusing mosques for orchestrating terror attacks. He noted that such ‘misuse’ of mosques took place during terror attacks in Shopian (April 9, 2021), Pampore (June 19, 2020) and Sopore (July 1, 2020).

“Public, Masjid Intizamia (mosque authorities), civil societies and media should condemn such acts,” IGP Kumar emphasised.

Two terrorists take refuge in Jamia mosque during Pampore attack

On June 19 last year, the Indian security forces neutralised two terrorists during a fierce encounter in Pampore in South Kashmir. Although the commandos of the Special Operations Group tried to convince the terrorists to surrender, they instead took refuge in the local Jamia mosque. A gun battle ensued between the security forces and the terrorists, resulting in their killing.

While speaking about the matter, J&K DGP Dilbag Singh, “Both the ongoing operations resumed in the morning today. At Meej Pampore, after the killings of one militant, two others entered the local Jamia Mosque which is a huge structure. Forces have exercised restraint and only limited tactics have been used. Operation team is on the job.” Later, the Inspector General of Police in Kashmir informed that although the forces took time to complete their mission. the sanctity of the mosque had been maintained.

CRPF soldier martyred after terrorists attack from inside of the mosque in Sopore

On July 1 last year, one CRPF personnel and a 65-year-old civilian were killed after the terrorists fired at them from the attic of a mosque in Sopore in North Kashmir. Besides, three other personnel, namely Constables Bhoya Rajesh, Deepak Patil and Nilesh Chawde were also injured.

While speaking about the incident, a CRPF spokesman informed, “The personnel were de-boarding near Model Town Chowk, Sopore, Baramulla, for patrolling duties… Head Constable Deep Chand later died of his injuries.” A 3-year-old boy seen sitting on the body of his grandfather was also rescued by the security forces. IG Police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar informed that Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists Usman Bhai and Adil were involved in the attack.

He emphasised that a total of 30 bullets were fired by the terrorists. The security forces had recovered a full magazine from the premises of the mosque. The police have also refuted baseless social media claims that the civilian and the grandfather of the child was killed by the security forces.

Terrorists open fire at security forces from inside a mosque in Shopian

On Friday (April 9), five terrorists were gunned down by Indian security forces in Shopian in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Kashmir Zone Police had informed that two terrorists were firing at the security personnel from inside a mosque during the encounter. They have also recovered two AK guns from the neutralised terrorists.

Reportedly, the encounter began on April 8 in Shopian where the terrorists had been hiding. The Jammu and Kashmir police had sent the local Imam and the brother of one of the terrorists to convince them to surrender. In a tweet, the police said that efforts were being made to save the mosque. The joint operation by J & K police and security forces helped in trapping the Chief of terror outfit named Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH). The operation was undertaken on the basis of specific intelligence about the location of terrorists.

Searched termsJammu and Kashmire terrorists, Mosque attacks, islamists in kashmir
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

