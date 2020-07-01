A three-year-old boy has been rescued by the Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday after an attack on a CRPF patrolling party in Sopore by terrorists. Kashmir Zone Police shared a picture of a police officer holding the child. The child was present at the spot when the attack happened. During the attack, a CRPF jawan and a civilian lost their lives. The child was the grandson of the civilian who was killed by the terrorists.

#WATCH Jammu & Kashmir Police console a 3-year-old child after they rescued him during a terrorist attack in Sopore, take him to his mother. The child was sitting beside his dead relative during the attack. pic.twitter.com/znuGKizACh — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2020

According to the reports, the terrorists in Sopore town of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir attacked a patrolling party of CRPF. Two security force personnel also got injured in the attack. They were shifted to the hospital, and CRPF cordoned off the area to track down the terrorists.

DGP Jammu and Kashmir Police, Dilbag Singh, said that the terrorists attacked a Naka party in Model town of Sopore. He added, “Injuries to some Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans and a civilian reported. The area has been cordoned off and search operation has begun.”

CRPF said that a vehicle was coming from Sopore to Kupwara got caught in firing range of terrorists. An older man driving the car stopped and tried to move away to a safe spot but got killed by the terrorists’ firing. The security forced rescued a young boy who was accompanying him.

A civilian vehicle coming from Sopore to Kupwara was caught in firing range of terrorists. An old man who was driving stopped the car & got down to move away for a safe spot but got killed by terrorists’ firing. Later a young boy was rescued by Security Forces: CRPF #JammuKashmir https://t.co/T5hGdXkRAs — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2020

In the last few days, in different operations carried out by CRPF, Jammu and Kashmir Police and Army resulted in neutralizing of many terrorists. Four terrorists were killed in Kulgam and Zadibal on 21st June. On 19th May, two terrorists were killed in Srinagar. On 12th May, two Lashkar terrorists were killed and one of them was a Pakistani national.