Saturday, April 17, 2021
News Reports
Updated:

Controversial Mufti Ejaz Arshad Qasmi of the AIMPLB passes away: Details

Mufti Ejaz Arshad Qasmi was in the news a few years ago when he lost his cool live on television while debating on the triple talaq bill and violently hit another panelist.

OpIndia Staff
Mufti Ejaz Arshad Qasmi dies
16

Mufti Ejaz Arshad Qasmi of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board has passed away on Saturday. He appeared often on television debates to participate in debates.

Condolences have been pouring in over his demise. Dr. Syed Zafar Islam of the BJP also expressed his sadness on social media. The cause of his death is yet unclear.

Following the violence, Qasmi was taken into custody by the police from the studio for his behaviour. Qasmi was very vocal in his support of triple talaq and had said that triple talaq is valid but 'misuse' should not be allowed.

Following the violence, Qasmi was taken into custody by the police from the studio for his behaviour. Qasmi was very vocal in his support of triple talaq and had said that triple talaq is valid but ‘misuse’ should not be allowed.

Searched termsMufti Ejaz Arshad Qasmi dies
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

