Controversial Mufti Ejaz Arshad Qasmi of the AIMPLB passes away: Details

Mufti Ejaz Arshad Qasmi of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board has passed away on Saturday. He appeared often on television debates to participate in debates.

ऑल इंडिया मुस्लिम पर्सनल लॉ बोर्ड के सदस्य मुफ्ती एजाज अरशद कासमी साहब नहीं रहे🤔



कुछ दिन पहले जनसंख्या नियंत्रण कानून पर डिबेट में हम साथ थे और मैंने उनका हालचाल पूछा और आज दुखद खबर आ गयी। ॐ शांति pic.twitter.com/O9eujyyKyB — Ashwini Upadhyay Bhardwaj (@AshwiniUpadhyay) April 17, 2021

Condolences have been pouring in over his demise. Dr. Syed Zafar Islam of the BJP also expressed his sadness on social media. The cause of his death is yet unclear.

एक सच्चे ज़िंदादिल मौलाना मुफ्ती एजाज़ अरशद क़ासमी की मृत्यु की खबर सुनकर मन को धक्का लगा



हमारी टीवी डिबेट पे चर्चा लगता है जैसे बस अभी की बात हो। आपने मुस्लिम सामाज उन्नत किया, मोदी जी की नीतियों का साथ दिया। बेहद अफ़सोस और भारी मन से दुआ है कि उनकी रूह को शांति मिले — Dr. Syed Zafar Islam (@syedzafarBJP) April 17, 2021

Mufti Ejaz Arshad Qasmi was in the news a few years ago when he lost his cool live on television while debating on the triple talaq bill and violently hit another panelist. In the heat of the moment during the debate, the maulana beat up a fellow panelist, Farah Faiz, one of the petitioners in the Supreme Court against triple talaq, and he had to be physically restrained from continuing to hit her.

Following the violence, Qasmi was taken into custody by the police from the studio for his behaviour. Qasmi was very vocal in his support of triple talaq and had said that triple talaq is valid but ‘misuse’ should not be allowed.