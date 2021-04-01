Thursday, April 1, 2021
Home News Reports Repositioning of Mamata Banerjee from ‘didi’ to ‘beti’: Prashant Kishor reveals why they changed...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Repositioning of Mamata Banerjee from ‘didi’ to ‘beti’: Prashant Kishor reveals why they changed strategy to play the victim card

To counter the resurgent BJP in West Bengal, TMC has changed its poll strategy, repositioning the state's 'Didi' (elder sister) to the 'Meye/beti' (daughter) of the state.

OpIndia Staff
Mamata Banerjee (L) and Prashant Kishor (R)
18

The Bengal elections are probably the most hotly contested Assembly Elections in recent times. On the one hand, we have the defender and reigning champion – Mamata Banerjee and on the other, we have the formiddable popularity of PM Modi, Amit Shah, the BJP’s organisational strength and a wave in the favour of Hindutva.

Mamata Banerjee has been jittery for a while about losing power in these elections. The fear, the sheer fear was evident much before the elections were even announced. Mamata getting irked at the innocent chants of Jai Shree Ram, her unbridled Muslim appeasement, her using the state machinery to persecute those who do not agree with her and her terribly bitter rants against PM Modi coupled with her silence over the riots in Bengal were all an indication.

But regardless of her several drawbacks, Mamata Banerjee has always been a fighter. A woman who stood tall to fight for what she believed was hers. But something changed this election cycle. From a fierce fighter, she turned into a victim that needed to be protected. Why did that happen? Did she lose her fire or was it a strategy?

Prashant Kishor, Mamata Banerjee’s election strategist this election cycle has the answer for us.

Election strategist Prashant Kishor has revealed that there was a strategic reason behind changing Mamata Banerjee’s image from ‘Didi’ to ‘Beti’. Speaking in the Idea Exchange event by the Indian Express, Kishor said that when someone is referred to as ‘didi’, people tend to look for a ‘provider’ or the ‘protector’ in that person.

People believed “she is the almighty, she will take care of everything… so they were being defensive”. I have projected her as the ‘beti’. “you need to stand with her..she is under attack, and hence the slogan “Bangla nijer meye-kei chaye” (Bengal wants its daughter)”, said the election strategist.

To counter the resurgent BJP in West Bengal, the incumbent Trinamool Congress party, under the guidance of poll strategist Prashant Kishor, seems to have changed its poll strategy, repositioning the state’s ‘Didi’ (elder sister) to the ‘Meye/beti’ (daughter) of the state. The Trinamool Congress recently launched a new election slogan in West Bengal: “Bangla nijer meye-kei chaye”, literally meaning: Bengal wants its own daughter.

And with that, the shift in the narrative becomes clear. The fighter ‘didi’ became the daughter that Bengal needs to be protected from ‘outsiders’. The aim was rather simple – get sympathy and that sympathy would translate to votes. While Mamata has been at the forefront of the most aggressive form of politics marred with violence by her party goons, the strategy of Prashant Kishor to whitewash that image of someone who hardly values the lives of Hindus was to turn her into the victim herself.

The fact that Prashant Kishor’s strategy was to project Mamata as someone who needs to be protected by the people of Bengal, is the evidence of why the Nandigram drama was crafted.

Mamata Banerjee’ Nandigram farce

Last month, Banerjee had alleged that she was attacked by four-five men who pushed her, and banged on the door of her car, causing injuries to her. She had claimed that there were no police personnel around her at the time of the incident, claiming it was part of a planned conspiracy.

She and her party members had claimed that the attack was carried out to keep her out of the election campaign.

Eyewitnesses, however, completely trashed Mamata’s claims of being ‘pushed’ by some people. They claimed that the entire account given by Mamata Banerjee was false and that it was an accident. They also said that she was surrounded by police protection at that moment, denying the claim by the CM that there was no police protection around her at the time of the incident.

Why Prashant Kishor craftily repositioned Mamata Banerjee from ‘didi’ to ‘beti’

Though this farce by Mamata Banerjee was soon busted, the aim of the party was to clearly use the opportunity to project the chief minister as a victim here. It sought to make the voters feel that the ‘daughter of Bengal’ is under threat in her own state. It attempted to evoke the voter’s sympathy for the ‘beti’ of the state.

Basically, when someone is called ‘didi’, it gives off an impression of an elder sibling who’ll look after you, raise you, guide you, protect you and take you forward. But the ‘beti’ identity evokes a completely different feeling and that is exactly what Prashant Kishor has attempted to do.

He seeks to make Bengal voters feel that Mamata Banerjee is the daughter of Bengal, their own daughter, and thus they need to protect her and look after her. Basically, the poll strategist has played TMC’s strongest card- Mamata Banerjee and craftily repositioned her from ‘didi’ to ‘beti’, all in a bid to garner the voter’s sympathy in order to win the high-pitched poll battle in West Bengal.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

Gujarat Congress MLA Imran Khedawala tears up a copy of anti forced religious conversion bill in Assembly

OpIndia Staff -
Even though the Congress MLA opposed the bill, he said forceful conversions after marriage should be dealt with Sharia like punishment
News Reports

Repositioning of Mamata Banerjee from ‘didi’ to ‘beti’: Prashant Kishor reveals why they changed strategy to play the victim card

OpIndia Staff -
Prashant Kishor reveals that the tactic to reposition Mamata Banerjee 'beti' from 'did' as was "well thought out" election strategy

Pakistan lifts ban on TikTok for the second time, but cautions ‘no immoral content’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Justice Qaiser also cautioned that if the police take action against those who upload such 'immoral content', then they will stop doing so.

Odisha: Temple of Lord Jagannath’s ‘Mausi Maa’ in Puri attacked, looted by miscreants

Crime OpIndia Staff -
The miscreants made away with almost Rs. 4,000 in cash, according to the police.

Under pressure, Imran Khan govt decides against removing Pakistan declared ban on trade with India

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Effectively, within 24 hours, Pakistan 'lifted' a ban on imports from India which it had unilaterally taken and revoked the same decision.

Terrorists attack at BJP leader Anwar Khan’s residence in North Kashmir, one cop killed

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Anwar Khan is the district General Secretary of BJP for Baramulla and in charge of the Kupwara district.

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘Picking up broom and cleaning will not make you less of a Darbari’: Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s wife urges men to help women in household...

OpIndia Staff -
Rivaba Jadeja's appeal to men to help women in household chores has not gone too well with some people.
Read more
News Reports

Mob barges into Machhindranath temple and chants ‘Allahu Akbar’ to disrupt aarti, reports Shiv Sena mouthpiece: Know the story behind viral video

Jinit Jain -
A mob of 50-60 Muslim mob burst into the Machhindranath temple and tried to stop Hindu devotees from performing the annual aarti.
Read more
Politics

Mamata losing Nandigram, says leaked image of Prashant Kishor’s internal survey, TMC cries foul

OpIndia Staff -
Last week, various opinion polls had suggested that the BJP has fair chance of forming government in West Bengal and Banerjee is set to lose Nandigram.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: Muslim mob stops Hindus from celebrating Holika Dahan in Akola, pours water to douse the ritualistic fire

OpIndia Staff -
A Muslim mob stopped Hindus in Akola district of Maharashtra from burning the pyre during Holika Dahan on eve of Holi
Read more
News Reports

Ajaz Khan, who has now been arrested by NCB, had mocked Arnab Goswami after he spoke about the Bollywood drug nexus case

OpIndia Staff -
Ajaz Khan was arrested by the NCB earlier today in connection with its investigation into the Bollywood drug nexus.
Read more
News Reports

Bihar farmer grows a unique vegetable that costs Rs 1 lakh per kg and is used in treating diseases like cancer and TB

OpIndia Staff -
The vegetable is called 'hop-shoots' and it has a number of uses beverages making to medicines and skin treatments.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,052FansLike
526,729FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com