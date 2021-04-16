The Logical Indian (TLI) has apologised for spreading fake news about Uttar Pradesh Minister Sunil Bharala claiming that he had attended the Kumbh Mela in Uttarakhand after testing positive for Covid-19. In a statement, TLI acknowledged that they misrepresented facts.

The statement said, “The Logical Indian earlier reported that Uttar Pradesh BJP leader Sunil Bharala tested positive for COVID-19 and still attended the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar. However, in an interview with NDTV, the leader said that he attended the event and later added that he is currently COVID positive.”

The Logical Indian apologises

“We wish to acknowledge that we inadvertently misrepresented the facts. The Logical Indian apologizes for the incorrect statement that claimed he attended the event while he was infected with the virus,” he added.

In the fake news post, TLI attributed a fake quote to Sunil Bharala. The fake quote said, “I’m COVID positive myself. I still went to Kumbh. Dharma is above Corona guidelines.” The news post further claimed that Kumbh Mela has become a ‘Covid hotspot’.

The post was then widely circulated on Instagram and WhatsApp groups. People on social media pointed out that TLI was spreading misinformation about the whole matter.