Friday, April 16, 2021
Home News Reports The Logical Indian spreads fake news claiming BJP leader attended Kumbh despite testing Covid...
Editor's picksFeaturedMediaNews Reports
Updated:

The Logical Indian spreads fake news claiming BJP leader attended Kumbh despite testing Covid positive, issues apology

In the fake news post, The Logical Indian attributed a fake quote to Sunil Bharala.

OpIndia Staff
The Logical India spreads fake news against UP Minister Sunil Bharara
243

The Logical Indian (TLI) has apologised for spreading fake news about Uttar Pradesh Minister Sunil Bharala claiming that he had attended the Kumbh Mela in Uttarakhand after testing positive for Covid-19. In a statement, TLI acknowledged that they misrepresented facts.

The statement said, “The Logical Indian earlier reported that Uttar Pradesh BJP leader Sunil Bharala tested positive for COVID-19 and still attended the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar. However, in an interview with NDTV, the leader said that he attended the event and later added that he is currently COVID positive.”

The Logical Indian apologises
The Logical Indian apologises

“We wish to acknowledge that we inadvertently misrepresented the facts. The Logical Indian apologizes for the incorrect statement that claimed he attended the event while he was infected with the virus,” he added.

In the fake news post, TLI attributed a fake quote to Sunil Bharala. The fake quote said, “I’m COVID positive myself. I still went to Kumbh. Dharma is above Corona guidelines.” The news post further claimed that Kumbh Mela has become a ‘Covid hotspot’.

The post was then widely circulated on Instagram and WhatsApp groups. People on social media pointed out that TLI was spreading misinformation about the whole matter.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsThe logical indian kumbh mela
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Noida: Family of Muslim girl accuses Hindu boy of kidnapping, girl tells police she converted to Hinduism and married willingly

OpIndia Staff -
Noida Police confirmed that the Muslim girl and the Hindu youth had been living together in Prayagraj for very long
News Reports

The Logical Indian spreads fake news claiming BJP leader attended Kumbh despite testing Covid positive, issues apology

OpIndia Staff -
The Logical Indian (TLI) has apologised for spreading fake news about Uttar Pradesh Minister Sunil Bharala.

Shekhar Gupta’s The Print declares Instagram Reels casteist, claims dancing Savarnas marginalise Dalits through ‘modern casteism’

Media OpIndia Staff -
The Print article makes it abundantly clear that Instagram Reels are the next great enemy that must be overcome.

Derek O’Brien’s Clubhouse interaction exposes how TMC fears the prospect of loss in West Bengal: Three statements made and what they mean

Opinions Editorial Desk -
Perhaps to fire-fight what Prashant Kishor said, Derek O'Brien appeared on Clubhouse for a short interaction with select 'liberals'.

Kumbh to be wrapped up by April 17: What this Niranjani Akhada Sadhu says is another reason Kumbh was nothing like Tablighi Jamaat

News Reports Dibakar Dutta -
Ravindra Puri Maharaj of the Niranjani Akhada has stated that they have asked all Sadhus from other states to go back, keeping in view the pandemic concerns.

While Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘Corona App’ shows ample beds available for Covid-19 patients, hospitals deny

News Reports Jhankar Mohta -
A number of tweets by users and a check by OpIndia has found that the 'real-time' data in the Delhi government's Corona App is far from reality.

Recently Popular

Media

Aaj Tak to air public apology on 23rd April for sharing fake news on Sushant Singh Rajput, pay Rs 1 lac fine: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Aaj Tak has been asked by the NBSA (News Broadcasting Standard Authority) to air a public apology for fake news on Sushant Singh Rajput
Read more
News Reports

Missionaries converted over 1 lakh people amidst the pandemic, claims to have planted more churches than all the 25 years of their work in...

OpIndia Staff -
Missionaries claim they used the distress faced by poor people during the lockdown to convert them to Christianity and build more churches
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan on the verge of civil war as it bans TLP for violent protests over the arrest of its leader and Muhammad cartoons in...

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistan Government has taken the decision to ban Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) for their violent protests in the country
Read more
News Reports

TMC’s Mahua Moitra claims wishing Hindus on Hindu new year is ‘radicalisation’

OpIndia Staff -
While Moitra wanted to paint everyone who was celebrating the Hindu new year as 'radical', the hate for Hindus was actually more evident in her tweet.
Read more
Crime

Andhra Pradesh man hacks family of six including two children to avenge the rape of his daughter: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Andhra Pradesh police confirmed that the incident was a fall out of a old feud between the accused and the victim family
Read more
Government and Policy

Exclusive: How Maharashtra wasted thousands of tonnes of pulses, in the middle of the pandemic, sent under PM Garib Kalyan Yojana

Nupur J Sharma -
While the central govt gave their approval to the other states to utilise the left-over pulses, Maharashtra was left behind - Here is why
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,077FansLike
529,424FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com