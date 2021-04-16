Friday, April 16, 2021
Home News Reports Kumbh to be wrapped up by April 17: What this Niranjani Akhada Sadhu says...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsOpinionsPolitics
Updated:

Kumbh to be wrapped up by April 17: What this Niranjani Akhada Sadhu says is another reason Kumbh was nothing like Tablighi Jamaat

The awareness about the fatal consequences of the pandemic, as exhibited by Ravindra Puri Maharaj, stands in direct contrast to that of Maulana Saad, who is of the Tablighi Jammat at Nizamuddin Markaz.

Dibakar Dutta
'Kumbh Mela to be wrapped up by April 17: What this Niranjan Akhada Sadhu says is another reason that Kumbh was nothing like Tablighi Jamaat'
Maulana Saad (left), Ravindra Puri Maharaj (right), image via News 18
19

On Thursday (April 15), the Panchayati Niranjani Akhada has announced that the Kumbh Mela will be concluded by April 17. The decision came at the backdrop of rising cases of Coronavirus in Haridwar.

While speaking to News 24, Ravindra Puri Maharaj of the Panchayati Niranjani Akhada informed, “This is the time of the pandemic. We have taken a decision and has asked the Sadhus from Gujarat, Maharashtra and other parts of India, who had come here, to return to their respective villages. The condition of Haridwar is worsening. Only a handful of Sadhus will take part in the April 27 snan. We have requested everyone to go back.”

He further added, “The decision has been taken due to the drastic rise of Coronavirus cases. We want all of us to be safe. This will help us to adhere to the social distancing guidelines.” On being asked whether this is a personal decision or fuelled by any external pressure, Ravindra Puri Maharaj clarified, “We are under no pressure. This is also not a personal matter. This is a society issue, for the people at large. We have taken the decision for the well-being of people.” He however emphasised that about 50 sadhus, belonging to the Panchayati Niranjani Akhada, will participate in the April 27 snan

Fourth Shahi Snan scheduled on April 27

It must be mentioned that the itinerary of Kumbh Mela includes 4 ‘shahi snan’ and 9 ‘Ganga snan.’ The fourth ‘shahi snan’ will be conducted on April 27. Reportedly, a total of 2,167 people were diagnosed with Coronavirus in the past 5 days.  This is despite the fact that a Covid-19 negative RT-PCR report, not more than 72 hours prior to arrival, was made mandatory for attending the festival. The turnout of devotees was also less compared to the preceding years.

Although Kumbh Mela is a four-month-long event, it was cut short to 1 month due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Keeping in mind the rising cases of Coronavirus, the Panchayati Niranjani Akhada had asked Sadhus to leave Haridwar and conclude the festival within 17 days. The awareness about the fatal consequences of the pandemic, as exhibited by Ravindra Puri Maharaj, stands in direct contrast to that of Maulana Saad, who is of the Tablighi Jammat at Nizamuddin Markaz.

Maulana Saad instigated Muslims to fill up mosques amidst the pandemic

In an audio clip leaked on social media, Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad could be heard mocking the government’s call to close mosques and other religious places in a bid to contain the spread of Chinese Coronavirus. The audio was recorded at the Nizamuddin Markaz on 23 March, 2020, one day after the Janta Curfew was observed and a day before the country-wide lockdown was announced.

Maulana Saad, while instigating Muslims gathered at Nizamuddin Markaz, had asked to defy the lockdown orders said that it was the time to go to mosques. At around 5 minutes into the video, he said, “This is the time to fill the mosques. I have been saying this since the beginning that this is the time to fill up the mosques. Do not get swayed by the calls to vacate the mosques. In fact, it is time to increase the count of people in mosques.”

At around 8 minutes into the video, Saad said, “Those who have no faith in Allah, through these schemes and excuses of trying to save Muslims from the disease are trying to keep us away. They have found an excuse to keep Muslims away from coming here. They want to put this fear in the Muslims that those who gather in huge numbers can get infected. The disease will pass but the fear will not.”

The Delhi Police Crime Branch had also recorded the statement of over 166 Tablighi Jamaat members in May last year who were present in the Nizamuddin Markaz even. ABP News reported that during the interrogation, most of them made the revelation that they wanted to leave Markaz but Maulana Saad had stopped them. The report also claimed that the Crime Branch had revealed that according to the evidence they had gathered it divulges that the Jamaatis were intentionally made to stay in Nizamuddin Markaz despite the notice from police.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsKumbh Mela Haridwar, Haridwar Kumbh, shahi snan kumbh
Dibakar Dutta
Fascinated by Indian politics

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Derek O’Brien’s Clubhouse interaction exposes how TMC fears the prospect of loss in West Bengal: Three statements made and what they mean

Editorial Desk -
Perhaps to fire-fight what Prashant Kishor said, Derek O'Brien appeared on Clubhouse for a short interaction with select 'liberals'.
News Reports

Kumbh to be wrapped up by April 17: What this Niranjani Akhada Sadhu says is another reason Kumbh was nothing like Tablighi Jamaat

Dibakar Dutta -
Ravindra Puri Maharaj of the Niranjani Akhada has stated that they have asked all Sadhus from other states to go back, keeping in view the pandemic concerns.

While Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘Corona App’ shows ample beds available for Covid-19 patients, hospitals deny

News Reports Jhankar Mohta -
A number of tweets by users and a check by OpIndia has found that the 'real-time' data in the Delhi government's Corona App is far from reality.

Current and prospective students at Rutgers slam varsity for defending anti-Hindu historian Audrey Truschke. Here are 5 testimonials

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Rutgers University had defended Audrey Truschke's vile anti-Hindu bigotry as 'academic freedom'.

James O’Keefe to sue as Twitter suspends accounts days after Project Veritas exposed CNN Technical Director making shocking claims on video

World OpIndia Staff -
Twitter has suspended the accounts of Project Veritas and their founder James O'Keefe after they exposed CNN and their propaganda campaign

Exclusive: How Maharashtra wasted thousands of tonnes of pulses, in the middle of the pandemic, sent under PM Garib Kalyan Yojana

Government and Policy Nupur J Sharma -
While the central govt gave their approval to the other states to utilise the left-over pulses, Maharashtra was left behind - Here is why

Recently Popular

Media

AajTak to air public apology on 23rd April for sharing fake news on Sushant Singh Rajput, pay Rs 1 lac fine: Details

OpIndia Staff -
AajTak has been asked by the NBSA (News Broadcasting Standard Authority) to air a public apology for fake news on Sushant Singh Rajput
Read more
News Reports

Missionaries converted over 1 lakh people amidst the pandemic, claims to have planted more churches than all the 25 years of their work in...

OpIndia Staff -
Missionaries claim they used the distress faced by poor people during the lockdown to convert them to Christianity and build more churches
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan on the verge of civil war as it bans TLP for violent protests over the arrest of its leader and Muhammad cartoons in...

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistan Government has taken the decision to ban Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) for their violent protests in the country
Read more
News Reports

TMC’s Mahua Moitra claims wishing Hindus on Hindu new year is ‘radicalisation’

OpIndia Staff -
While Moitra wanted to paint everyone who was celebrating the Hindu new year as 'radical', the hate for Hindus was actually more evident in her tweet.
Read more
World

CNN hoped for higher Covid-19 death toll, hyped pandemic deaths to improve ratings, technical director admits in Project Veritas leak

OpIndia Staff -
CNN Technical Director Charlie Chester went on five Tinder dates with a Project Veritas agent where he made the revelations.
Read more
Government and Policy

Exclusive: How Maharashtra wasted thousands of tonnes of pulses, in the middle of the pandemic, sent under PM Garib Kalyan Yojana

Nupur J Sharma -
While the central govt gave their approval to the other states to utilise the left-over pulses, Maharashtra was left behind - Here is why
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,077FansLike
529,380FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com