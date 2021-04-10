The Clubhouse discussion between political strategist Prashant Kishor and ‘journalists’ is the biggest political story right now. Prashant Kishor, or PK as he is often called, made startling comments that are likely to ruffle many liberal feathers.

The political strategist came close to admitting openly that the BJP is winning the elections and conceded that their internal surveys show a BJP victory in West Bengal. With such astonishing comments, the Clubhouse discussion is the talk of the town on a day when the 4th phase of the West Bengal elections are underway.

Apart from politicians and ‘journalists’, netizens have also been commenting on the ‘hot topic’ of the day since Friday night itself. While most are commenting on the trouble it poses for the TMC, others are also noting the stupidity of the ‘journalists’ in question.

I heard 'BrightWingers' are having a #ClubHouse meltdown. — Pradeep Bhandari(प्रदीप भंडारी) (@pradip103) April 10, 2021

The Clubhouse session proves that jokes about Indian journalists being low IQ dolts are not jokes but understatements. It's fine as long as they're reading from a script or tweeting from a toolkit, but to let them speak their minds without supervision is disastrous for the cause. — Ajit Datta (@ajitdatta) April 10, 2021

That #Clubhouse chat of #TheFusedWing was one of the funniest conversation fiascos I heard 🙂 — Shefali Vaidya. (@ShefVaidya) April 10, 2021

All so called socialist, leftist, communist 'journalists' use #Clubhouse for their audio discussion, which for being an 'iPhone only app' is essentially a classist platform. This is what leftist politics is all about. They are actually against everything they pretend to stand for — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) April 10, 2021

The funniest part of that #Clubhouse chat was a particular ‘leading’ Hindi journalist asking why there isn’t anti-incumbency against the Centre in the state election. — Suhas (@Suhas_AN) April 10, 2021

It has also led to a meme fest.

Sakshi Joshi to Prashant Kishore in Bright Wing Clubhouse 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/KyDqcEQvjV — Amit Kumar (@AMIT_GUJJU) April 10, 2021

Bright Wing session on Clubhouse. pic.twitter.com/3eFPetOhh0 — Darshan Pathak (@darshanpathak) April 10, 2021

Sakshi Joshi after club house meeting 🤭 pic.twitter.com/nmUcdWEBdC — Delhi Se Hoon BC (@delhichatter) April 9, 2021

Ravish Kumar after hearing the praise of Modi by Prashant Kishor :#Clubhouse pic.twitter.com/m7KzjSjfr4 — Anshuman mishra (@Anshuman84m2) April 10, 2021

Some fear that Mamata Banerjee will not be too pleased with Prashant Kishor.

Will not be surprised if Didi declares a fatwa against Prashant Kishore …her election campaign strategist just threw her under the bus … 😂#Clubhouse — Nandini 🇮🇳 (@NAN_DINI_) April 10, 2021

Others are speculating on the motivations behind Kishor’s comments.

What a damaging chat of Prashant Kishor on clubhouse. But I think it was done deliberately. Last night he told Republic he would shut his company and return to active politics if Mamata loses. It seems the guy has seen the writing on the wall and is looking to cut his losses. — Mohan Sinha 🇮🇳 (@Mohansinha) April 10, 2021

Some ardent supporters of Rahul Gandhi have found reason to heap praises on the Congress leader at such a somber moment for the opposition as well.

If nothing else, one must give credit to RG for keeping away from that PK! — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) April 10, 2021

Prashant Kishor also said during the discussion that the Matua community has voted for the BJP in overwhelming numbers. He also criticised the Muslim appeasement politics of the ‘secular’ parties that has provided the BJP with a convenient platform to mount its campaign.