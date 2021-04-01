Thursday, April 1, 2021
Kerala: Yogi Adityanath slams LDF and UDF for not enacting law against forced religious conversion

Yogi Adityanath said though the Kerala High Court had talked against Love Jihad in 2009, the state has not done anything to stop forceful conversions in the pretext of marriage.

OpIndia Staff
UP CM Yogi Adityanath
CM Yogi Adityanath asked why Kerala government failed to bring anti-love jihad law
1

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday pulled up the ruling party CPI(M) led LDF and Congress-led alliance UDF in Kerala for not bringing laws against forced religious conversion. He also attacked Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan for the alleged role of his office in the gold smuggling scam. CM Yogi addressed a BJP election campaign rally at Haripad in the Alappuzha district for the upcoming April 6 state Assembly elections. He said that the people of Kerala supported LDF and UDF from time to time but both parties have betrayed them.

Why anti-love jihad law was not passed in Kerala, questioned CM Yogi

During his address, CM Yogi attacked both the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF and the opposition Congress-led UDF for not bringing anti-love law in the state. He said though the Kerala High Court had talked against Love Jihad in 2009, the state has not done anything to stop forceful conversions in the pretext of marriage.

CM Yogi alleged that neither LDF nor UDF had done anything against such practices though Kerala has been a target of forceful conversions for a long. He further alleged that though the ruling party is well aware of the illegal activities of organizations like Popular Front of India (PFI) and its political wing, Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), they are not taking any action against them, putting the state in a dangerous position. Notably, Uttar Pradesh has already passed an anti-love jihad law in the state.

Gold smuggling case is “shameful” – said CM Yogi

During his address, CM Yogi called the gold smuggling case one of the most shameful incidents in Indian history. Last year, 30 KG gold worth Rs.14.82 crore was seized from Thiruvananthapuram airport. Several investigation agencies are probing the case. During the investigation, it was revealed that the former principal secretary of Chief Minister, M Sivasankar, was involved in the case. He was arrested for his alleged connection with the prime accused, Swapna Suresh.

CM Yogi claimed that the ruling party is not taking any strict action in severe cases to protect their vote-bank politics.

‘Covid-19 management is a total faliure’

CM Yogi lashed out at the left government and said that the state government has completely failed in managing the Covid-19 pandemic. It has to be noted that when the pandemic first broke in India, the ‘Kerala model‘ was praised by everyone. However, as time passed, the Kerala model crumbled into pieces, and the number of Covid-19 cases spiked exponentially in the state. On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh, despite being the most populous state in the country, has managed Covid-19 much better than the majority of the states.

BJP-NDA is the only option

CM yogi said that the two fronts in Kerala are not competing on development grounds, but they are competing on corruption. He alleged that “The funds are being misused and diverted for their cadres and not for the people of the state.”

He said that the only option for Kerala’s people is to bring BJP-NDA to power so that it can lead the state on the right path of development. “The youth are depressed and ending their lives. The LDF government is not bothered about the welfare of the youth,” he said. In recent times, Kerala has witnessed many protests demanding jobs held by PSC rank holders at the secretariat.

The election for the 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

