“Covid-19 virus is from China and it was intentionally leaked by China’s CCP” says Chinese virologist

A new study published by British Professor Angus Dalgleish and Norwegian scientist Dr. Birger Sørensen says that the novel Coronavirus was created by Chinese scientists in a lab and then reverse-engineered to give the impression that it evolved naturally from bats.

Chinese Virologist, Dr Li-Meng Yan
Dr Li-Meng Yan a Chinese Virologist has yet again on record declared that the Covid-19 virus indeed emerged from China and was intentionally leaked by the Chinese Communist Party as a ‘bio-weapon’. In an exclusive interview to the News18 on the USA’s attempt to “redouble” their efforts in investigating the emergence of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, the Chinese Virologist expressed her support for the investigations.

Agreeing to provide scientific evidence and intelligence, the virologist said that a visit to Wuhan will also strengthen the investigations as a lot of secrets have been suppressed and destroyed by the Chinese government. She also urged the investigating teams to visit the labs in Hong Kong and Beijing.

Talking about holding China accountable for the misdeed, Dr Li-Meng Yan revealed that the lab leak was not accidental but let out on purpose to do a small trial on the community which went out of control. What could have been contained locally, was let out across the globe intentionally by the Chinese government, informed the virologist.

Dr Li-Meng Yan while talking about holding China responsible for the pandemic informed that China suppressed vital information and misled the world for months leading to a global pandemic. The country still continues to spread misinformation to hide its misdeeds concluded the Chinese virologist. 

Ending the interaction, Dr Yan informed that China is now bullying nations to buy its cheap vaccines. 

Novel Coronavirus was created in a Chinese lab

A new study published by British Professor Angus Dalgleish and Norwegian scientist Dr. Birger Sørensen says that the novel Coronavirus was created by Chinese scientists in a lab and then reverse-engineered to give the impression that it evolved naturally from bats.

The authors of the paper said that they have had evidence of reverse-engineering for a year but were ignored by major journals and other academics.

In line with what Dr Yan revealed, Sørensen, a virologist and a chair at Immunor, a pharmaceutical company also informed that the Chinese government in fact indulged in ‘deliberate destruction, concealment or contamination of data’.

Most scientists in China who spoke out about the bio-weapon have been silenced or disappeared said the report. 

Joe Biden asks to ‘double’ the efforts

US President Joe Biden has ordered the US intelligence agencies to “redouble” their investigative efforts to trace the emergence of the fatal Covid-19 pandemic and furbish a report in 90 days. This comes amid the growing controversy about the virus leak from the Wuhan lab being deliberate. 

Biden said in a statement on Wednesday said, “I have now asked the Intelligence Community to redouble their efforts to collect and analyze information that could bring us closer to a definitive conclusion, and to report back to me in 90 days.”

“I have also asked that this effort include work by our National Labs and other agencies of our government to augment the Intelligence Community’s efforts. And I have asked the Intelligence Community to keep Congress fully apprised of its work,” he added. 

