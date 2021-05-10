Monday, May 10, 2021
Home News Reports SC puts Prashant Kishor's appointment as advisor to Punjab CM under the scanner, seeks...
Editor's picksGovernment and PolicyLawNews Reports
Updated:

SC puts Prashant Kishor’s appointment as advisor to Punjab CM under the scanner, seeks response from Congress-ruled state govt

The petitioners submitted that Kishor's appointment in the rank and status of a cabinet minister was a clear violation of Articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution. Advocate Baltej Singh Sidhu alleged that in Kishor’s appointment, no advertisement was issued, no interviews were conducted and no criteria was adopted.

OpIndia Staff
Political strategist Prashant Kishor hired as Principal Advisor by Capt Amarinder Singh (source: Republic TV)
170

The Supreme Court has sought a response from the State Congress government in Punjab in connection with a petition challenging the appointment of poll strategist Prashant Kishor as principal adviser (cabinet rank) to chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh. 

The two-judge bench of justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Hemant Gupta on Thursday directed the matter to be listed after summer vacations. The bench was hearing the plea filed by Labh Singh, a retired boxing coach and Satinder Singh, a Chandigarh-based advocate.

Labh Singh had filed an appeal in the apex court challenging the Punjab & Haryana High Court order, dismissing his and another petitioner’s petition in which they submitted that the appointment of Kishor as Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister, that too in the rank and status of a Cabinet minister at the cost of public money, is not permissible.

Capt Amarinder had appointed Prashant Kishor as his principal adviser in March this year.

Advocate Baltej Singh Sidhu, representing Labh Singh, a retired boxing coach and the other petitioner, Satinder Singh, an advocate, contended before the top court that government may have any advisor with any particular expertise for governance purposes and questioned the validity of the order by the state government.

The petitioners submitted that Kishor’s appointment in the rank and status of a cabinet minister was a clear violation of Articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution. Advocate Baltej Singh Sidhu alleged that in Kishor’s appointment, no advertisement was issued, no interviews were conducted and no criteria was adopted.

“Kishor will be enjoying pay, perks and all facilities from the state exchequer. His appointment is contrary to the provisions in the Constitution,” the petitioners said.

“Had proper procedure been followed, more qualified and suitable persons could have been available. The appointment has been made in a clandestine and cloistered manner causing loss to millions of aspirants,” the petitioner added, furthering that article 16(1) of the Constitution provides that there shall be equal opportunity to all citizens in employment or appointment to any office under the state.

After hearing the argument, the SC two-judge bench ordered: “Issue notice returnable after the summer recess”.

For the uninitiated, on March 16 (Tuesday), the Punjab and Haryana High Court had dismissed a plea challenging Prashant Kishor’s appointment noting that it was for the public to decide if the former’s appointment was a burden to the exchequer.

Punjab CM appoints Prashant Kishor as Principal Advisor ahead of Punjab Assembly polls

The HC decision came after Punjab CM Amarinder Singh declared on March 1 that poll strategist Prashant Kishor had been appointed as his principal advisor.

The Chief Minister’s Office said the cabinet had cleared the appointment and Kishor had been designated in the rank and status of a cabinet minister, adding that he would be paid Rs 1 as token honorarium.

Sharing the information of the same the CMO had then Tweeted that Prashant Kishor will also be given free fully-furnished government residence and camp office as admissible to a cabinet minister.

Attaching a copy of the order, the CMO furthered that besides being provided staff, including one private secretary and a personal assistant, Kishor will be entitled to medical facilities and reimbursement of medical expenses as admissible to a cabinet minister. His term of appointment will be co-terminus with the tenure of the present Punjab chief minister, as per the terms and conditions of his appointment.

Kishor had handled the Congress poll campaign in the 2017 Punjab assembly election when the party had come to power by bagging 77 seats in the 117-member house.

Kishor announces he is quitting his career as political strategist

Recently, after Mamata Banerjee’s Assembly poll victory, Kishor, who had been working as TMC’s political and poll strategist, declared that he is quitting I-PAC, his political advocacy company for pursuing another career.

Following the announcement, reports emerged that Kishor had decided to fire more than 85% of the almost 900 employees who were part of their campaigning team in the recently held West Bengal assembly elections. The IPAC-led by election strategist Prashant Kishor had devised the election campaigning for the incumbent Trinamool Congress in West Bengal and led to the third successive poll victory for the Mamata Banerjee-led party.

In another related significant development, IPAC has already started the process of recruiting people for “campaign management” in Bihar. 

Though there was no clarity on his future endeavours, speculations are rife that Prashant Kishor is eyeing at restructuring his organisation to make a come back in Bihar.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Gujarat: Extensive campaign launched to test, trace and isolate people in villages to arrest spread of coronavirus pandemic

OpIndia Staff -
Gujarat is currently one of the few states in India which has not gone for a full lockdown.
News Reports

Reliance Group among the top donors in India Inc’s COVID relief response: Read the details

OpIndia Staff -
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and Reliance Foundation has emerged as one of the largest donors as India Inc expands its relief efforts during COVID-19

SC puts Prashant Kishor’s appointment as advisor to Punjab CM under the scanner, seeks response from Congress-ruled state govt

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Prashant Kishor had recently declared that he is quitting his career as political strategist and would look at an alternate career

BMC chief explains why it is not the Modi govt but the states that need to be blamed for the oxygen crisis

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
BMC chief said that mismanagement of states is responsible for the oxygen crisis and increased number of SOS calls

Yogendra Yadav was aware of the rape of a woman by AAP leaders at the Tikri border ‘farmer’ protest site: Report

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A report published in Dainik Bhaskar says that Yogendra Yadav was intimately aware of the sexual assault of a woman at the Tikri protest site and yet he remained tight-lipped about the incident

Uttar Pradesh: Boeing to construct a 200-bed COVID hospital in Gorakhpur

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
UP state government is rapidly working on expanding medical facilities in the state in collaboration with various corporate and multi-national companies while using all available government resources.

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘Dominance of one religious group cannot prevent religious celebrations of other’, says Madras HC after local Muslims object to Hindu procession

OpIndia Staff -
The Madras High court concluded that similar acts of 'resistance' by other religious groups would result in loss of lives, destruction of properties, riots, religious fights and chaos.
Read more
Opinions

Here is how The Lancet used dubious sources to blame Modi Govt for the Covid crisis

K Bhattacharjee -
Following the abrogation of Article 370, The Lancet had issued a strong condemnation of the Indian Government.
Read more
World

Iran: 20 year old youth Alireza Fazeli Monfared beheaded by half brother, cousins for being gay

OpIndia Staff -
Alireza Fazeli Monfared, a 20 year old Iranian youth, was murdered by his brother and cousins due to his sexual orientation.
Read more
Entertainment

‘Won’t last here for a week’: Instagram removes Kangana Ranaut’s post for calling Covid ‘small time flu’

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has said that she believes she will not survive a week on Instagram after a post was removed.
Read more
News Reports

Arvind Kejriwal govt expels 7 journalists from Whatsapp group after report critical of govt handling of oxygen crisis, senior journalists keep mum

OpIndia Staff -
The Arvind Kejriwal government has been the darling of the media for a long time but it seems to want absolute devotion
Read more
Social Media

Parody Tinder accounts of ‘newly single’ Bill Gates emerge after his divorce announcement, promise exclusive ‘third dose’ of vaccine

OpIndia Staff -
The fake profiles on Tinder appeared right after Bill Gates announced that he is getting a divorce from his wife Malinda Gates
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,887FansLike
540,807FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com