After UP Police filed an FIR against Alt News Co-founder Md. Zubair, Twitter and Twitter, The Wire, and several journalists for trying to instigate communal riots by peddling fake news on the Loni assault, BJP MLA Nand Kishor Gurjar has demanded action against Rahul Gandhi and others for the same act. The MLA from Loni in Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh wrote a letter to the Loni border police station in charge saying that Rahul Gandhi, Swara Bhasker, MP Asaduddin Owaisi etc were trying to instigate riots in his constituency.

In the letter, the MLA wrote that Rahul Gandhi, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, ‘so-called actress’ Swara Bhasker and others had posted tweets from their official Twitter handles blaming Lord Shri Ram and his devotees for the assault on Abdul Shamad Saifi, when the fact is that even Muslim youths were also involved in the attack. This proves that they were trying to give the incident a communal colour, he wrote.

Nand Kishor Gurjar has written that this is a well-planned conspiracy and the part of an international plot to instigate communal riots in Loni along with entire Uttar Pradesh, so that the central and the state govt can be blamed. He says that Rahul Gandhi, Owaisi, Bhasker and other conspirators tweeted saying only Hindus were accused in the case so that Hindu-Muslim riots break out in Loni which is a sensitive region from the minority population point of view, along with the entire nation.

In view of this, cases should be filed against Rahul Gandhi, Asaduddin Owaisi, Swara Bhasker and others under NSA and strong actions should be taken against them so that the unity of the nation can be preserved, Gurjar wrote.

After one elderly man in Ghaziabad named Abdul Shamad Saifi was assaulted by some people, ‘fact-checker’ Md. Zubair had spread the fake news that he was forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ by the attackers, giving the incident a communal colour. The same claim was then made by several journalists, politicians and others on social media.

On 15th June, Rahul Gandhi had shared a report making the same false claims, saying he can’t believe that true devotees of Lord Ram will do such a thing. He had also added that such brutality is miles away from humanity and it is shameful for both society and religion. By this, Rahul Gandhi had reinforced the claim that religion was behind the crime.

मैं ये मानने को तैयार नहीं हूँ कि श्रीराम के सच्चे भक्त ऐसा कर सकते हैं।



ऐसी क्रूरता मानवता से कोसों दूर है और समाज व धर्म दोनों के लिए शर्मनाक है। pic.twitter.com/wHzMUDSknG — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 15, 2021

Islamist activist Swara Bhasker continued to claim that the Muslim man was forced to chant Jai Shri Ram even after it was revealed that Muslims were part of the group which had assaulted him. She continued to insist that since the main accused is a Hindu, the accusation must be true.

RW & Sanghis vomiting on my timeline ‘coz Ghaziabad police named 3 Muslims. Jackasses the prime accused is literally a Pravesh Gujjar. The man is on camera forcing the old man to chant #JaiShriRam

Yes it is a desecration of my God and my religion and I’m ashamed.. as shud you be — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 15, 2021

By This, the ‘so-called’ actress wanted to say that Muslim youths continued to assault the Muslim man even after one Hindu nan had forced him to chant Jai Shri Ram. She also claimed that the main accused Pravesh Gujjar had forced Saifi to chant Jai Shri Ram on camera, while the fact is that the video that had emerged on social media had no audio. She continued to stick to the false claim even after Zubair had deleted the video after he was caught spreading fake news.

ग़ाज़ियाबाद में 70 साल के एक बुर्जुर्ग 'अब्दुल समद' को हिंदुत्ववादी भीड़ ने मारा-पीटा और उनकी दाढ़ी काट दी।

जब से नरेंद्र मोदी ने सत्ता संभाला है तब से मुसलमानों के वक़ार पामाल हो रहे हैं, मुसलमानों से उनकी गरिमा का अधिकार छीना जा रहा है। [1/2] pic.twitter.com/QFzdc6fJb8 — AIMIM (@aimim_national) June 15, 2021

Similarly, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had also posted a video claiming that the crime on the elderly Muslim man was a result of hatred against Muslims. He had also blamed the BJP govt in UP for the crime.

After conducting an investigation into the case, the Ghaziabad police have confirmed that there was no religious angle behind the attack, and it was the result of an enmity. According to police, the victim had sold a Tabeez to Pravesh Gujjar, but when Gurjar believed that it caused harm to him instead of benefiting him, he plotted and executed the attack. The police have already filed FIR against Zubair, Rana Ayyub, The Wire, Salman Nizami, Maksoor Usmani, Sama Mohammad, Saba Naqvi, Twitter and Twitter for spread fake news to instigate a communal riot.