Saturday, June 12, 2021
Another recipe for disaster after 26 January violence? Farmers decide to ‘gherao’ all Raj Bhavans across the country on June 26

While announcing the gherao, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of over 40 farmer unions, said that the day would be observed as "Kheti Bachao, Loktantra Bachao Diwas (save farming, save democracy day)".

Farmer leader Inderjit Singh of SKM announcing the June 26 'gherao' (L), visual of the Republic Day violence (R)
The scars of the January 26 insurgency, when so-called farmers opposing Centre’s three agriculture bills marched into Delhi from various sites to lay siege to the Red Fort, have remained with the people. Now, in what could be feared to culminate into a similar tragedy, the protesting ‘farmers’ on Friday announced that they will stage ‘Raj Bhavan gherao’ across the country on June 26.

This ‘gherao’ is reportedly being organised to mark the completion of seven months of farmers agitation against the three new farm laws.

Farmers will gherao and protest by showing black flags at Raj Bhavans on June 26

During the protest, farmers will stage demonstration outside official residences of the governors in respective states while displaying black flags.

While announcing the gherao, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of over 40 farmer unions, said that the day would be observed as “Kheti Bachao, Loktantra Bachao Diwas (save farming, save democracy day)”.

The union said it will be sending memorandums to President Ram Nath Kovind through the governor of each state.

‘This is an undeclared emergency’: Samyukta Kisan Morcha

“We will protest by showing black flags at Raj Bhavans and giving a memorandum to the President through the governor of each state, who is the President’s representative. It (June 26) is also the day when the Emergency was declared in 1975 and we will complete seven months of our protest. Along with farming, the democratic rights of the people have also been attacked in this environment of dictatorship. This is an undeclared emergency,” Samyukta Kisan Morcha leader Inderjit Singh said while addressing a press conference.

The Republic Day insurrection by so-called protesting ‘farmers’

The January 26 insurrection was reminiscent of some of India’s darkest moments. There were unprecedented scenes observed in Delhi on that day. Hundreds and thousands stormed the national capital from unpermitted routes and started rioting when Delhi Police tried to stop them. A group among them managed to reach Red Fort and hoisted two flags with the Sikh holy symbol Nishan Sahib. One of the flags was hoisted on the flag pole designated for Indian National Flag that is hoisted on August 15 every year to mark Independence Day.

There were visuals of one of the protestors throwing away Tricolour while trying to hoist the alien flag. The protestors at several places tried to mow down the police personnel with tractors. Police personnel were attacked with lathis, stones, swords and other sharp weapons by the protestors. RTI replies reveal that around 299 police personnel were injured, which is lesser than the actual number as some data was not revealed due to ongoing investigation.

The January 26 insurrection was reminiscent of some of India’s darkest moments, and with farmers intending to gherao the Raj Bhavans again, one fears that this event may be a rehash of the same.

