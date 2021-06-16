Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Home News Reports Gujarat govt implements stringent law to curb the menace of forced religious conversion. Read...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Gujarat govt implements stringent law to curb the menace of forced religious conversion. Read who all can be held guilty

Those who perpetrate the crime, those who get the crime done, those who help in committing the crime and those who give advice for the crime, all to be considered criminals under the new law.

OpIndia Staff
Gujarat government passes a tough anti-love jihad law
Gujarat passes a tough law to criminalise Love Jihad(Image Courtesy: Mashable)
4

The Gujarat government has notified the Gujarat Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Bill 2021 with effect from June 15 to curb the menace of forced religious conversion in the state. The Bill was passed in the state assembly on June 1 and got Governor Acharya Devavrat’s nod in May, which is now a law in the state.

The development comes in the wake of the rising number of Grooming Jihad cases being reported from different parts of the country and on the heels of a similar law passed by the state of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. According to the law passed by the Gujarat government, if anybody is found guilty of forced conversion, they will be punished with four to seven years of imprisonment. The law also has a provision of strict punishment to those who are found complicit in the conversion through marriage.

Forcing religious conversion by luring them or by pretending to be in love/relationship by hiding religious identity is now illegal.

Provisions of the Gujarat Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Bill 2021

As per the provisions of the law, marriage just for the sake of conversion or conversion just for the sake of marriage will be deemed illegal by the Family Court or the Court. The law prohibits people directly or otherwise to coerce or deceive one to get married or help in getting married for the sake of conversion.

Additionally, the burden of proof to prove one’s guilt will be on the accused, accuser, and those who have abetted in the purported crime. The law also holds everyone—who commits the crime, abets in committing the crime, advises in committing a crime—equally guilty of committing the crime. Those who are found to be guilty of breaching these provisions will be sentenced to jail for 3 to 5 years and a fine of at least Rs 2 lakhs. In the case of women belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, there is a provision of 4 to 7 years of jail and a fine of Rs 3 lakhs.

Furthermore, the organisations who do not abide by these provisions will have their registrations cancelled and those found guilty will be sentenced to 3 to 10 years of imprisonment and asked to pay a fine of Rs 5 lakhs. Such organisations will also be stripped of any state grants or financial aid since the day of filing the charge sheet.

The provisions of the Bill make Grooming Jihad a non-bailable and cognisable offence and will not be probed by officers below the rank of Superintendent of Police.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsgujarat love jihad law, gujarat love jihad
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Gujarat govt implements stringent law to curb the menace of forced religious conversion. Read who all can be held guilty

OpIndia Staff -
The Gujarat government has notified the Gujarat Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Bill 2021 with effect from June 15 to curb the menace of forced religious conversion in the state
News Reports

Govt refutes New Indian Express’s report on FCI’s involvement in rice scam, says distribution is state govt responsibility

OpIndia Staff -
Government refuted claims of involvement of FCI in the alleged 'rice scam' where the Assam raided a godown and seized one lakh bags meant for distribution to the poor was being repackaged by a private company.

Here is a list of 20 incidents where the ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan has been misused to turn a random crime into ‘hate crime’

OpIndia Explains OpIndia Staff -
An indicative list of incidents where 'forced to chant Jai Shri Ram' slogan 'hate crimes' turned out to be fake. Actual number is way higher.

As UP Police file FIR over fake news, Twitter loses immunity shield it had in India. Can now be prosecuted for content

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
The loss of intermediary status could mean that its top executives, including the country managing director, may now face police questioning and criminal liability under IPC over "unlawful" and "inflammatory" content posted on the platform by any user.

Uttar Pradesh: FIR against The Wire, Alt News cofounder Zubair, Rana Ayyub, Twitter and others for fake ‘hate crime’. Details

News Reports Anurag -
The UP Police in its FIR stated that the accused tried to fan communal discord by spreading fake news that an elderly Muslim man was beaten up and forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'

Gold hallmarking mandatory from today, first phase to be initiated in 256 districts. Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Mandatory hallmarking will protect the public against lower caratage and ensure consumers are not cheated while buying gold ornaments.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

Salman Khan’s ‘Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai’ earns Rs 17,792 over three days from two theatres in Maharashtra: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Citing low occupancy, the theatres screening Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai have reduced number of its daily shows
Read more
News Reports

As Yogi Sarkar lodges FIR against Twitter, 8 others, Alt News co-founder Zubair deletes fake hate crime video: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The UP Govt has initiated action against Twitter for failing to take down tweets that spread misinformation about a crime in the state.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Here is the truth about the land deal by Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra and how the allegations by likes of AAP are baseless

Nupur J Sharma -
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra and its head Champat Rai bought an additional piece of land for the purposes of additional construction to facilitate pilgrims who would be travelling to Ayodhya
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

How Alt News cofounder Mohammed Zubair communalised a petty quarrel and tried to defame ‘Jai Shri Ram’

OpIndia Staff -
It must be pointed out that the video of the assault does not contain any audio, which can verify the claim that Saifi was coerced into chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' or 'Ram Ram'
Read more
Sports

Nikhil Kamath disregarded Viswanathan Anand’s request to not use his name in public communication after cheating, says grandmaster’s wife

OpIndia Staff -
Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath recently apologised for using unfair means to defeat Chess grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand
Read more
News Reports

Islamist apologists spread fake propaganda to defame Jai Shri Ram. Here are the ‘liberals’ who are ‘ashamed’ over fake news

Akshita Bhadauria -
'Liberals' and Islamist apologist not only want to defame Jai Shri Ram chant, but also want Hindus to be ashamed over fake hate crime.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
553,485FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com