NHRC Committee invites stakeholders to interact on complaints related to post-poll violence in West Bengal

On June 27, National Human Rights Commission invited different stakeholders to interact with the committee members and discuss the complaints related to post-poll violence in West Bengal. The committee members would meet the stakeholders on June 27, 4 PM onwards and June 28, 10 AM onwards.

The Committee was formed by NHRC as per the direction of Calcutta High Court. The Committee constituted by Justice AK Mishra would look into various cases, complaints, allegations of violations of human rights, particularly in the post-poll period in the State of West Bengal.

The notification issued by NHRC reads, “As per the direction of Hon’ble High Court of West Bengal vide WP No.142-149/2021 & 167/2021 dated 18/06/2021, a Committee has been constituted by Mr Justice A K Mishra, Chairperson, NHRC, to look into the various cases, complaints, allegations of violations of human rights, particularly in the post-poll period in the State of West Bengal. The Committee, headed by Mr Rajiv Jain, Member, NHRC, has been touring various places of West Bengal and inquiring into the veracity of these complaints/allegations.

It further added, “In continuation of the same, few members of the Committee and the NHRC teams will be available tomorrow from 10 AMt 04 PM today (27/06/2021) and once again at 10 AM tomorrow (28/06/2021) for at least three hours at Staff Officer Mess, 3rd Signal Bn, CRPF, BN Block, Sector-V Saltlake, Kolkata to Interact with complainants/victims/petitioners/other stakeholders.”

The Committee said that the victims/complainants could meet the members irrespective of their caste, creed, religion, gender, ethnicity, or political affiliation. It further said, “Those who are unable to come can send their complaints/petitions/supporting evidences and documents at the following Email ID: nhrcwrit142@gmail.com and or talk to the NHRC team member on the following Mobile No.: 8826705906 and 8799712259.”

Post poll violence in West Bengal

During post-poll violence, over two dozen BJP karyakartas were reportedly killed. In a report submitted by the Group of Intellectuals and Academicians (GIA), it was mentioned that those who suffered the wrath of TMC workers after winning the elections were from marginal sections of Hindu society who had voted for BJP. According to the reports, women were raped, houses were ransacked, shops were looted, and several Hindu families migrated to neighbouring states to save themselves from the goons of TMC.

Multiple women, in their testimonies to the Supreme Court, have revealed the brutal rapes, gang rapes and sexual assault as well as other atrocities unleashed upon them because of their support to the BJP.