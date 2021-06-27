Sunday, June 27, 2021
Home News Reports NHRC Committee invites stakeholders to interact on complaints related to post-poll violence in West...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

NHRC Committee invites stakeholders to interact on complaints related to post-poll violence in West Bengal

Multiple women, in their testimonies to the Supreme Court, have revealed the brutal rapes, gang rapes and sexual assault as well as other atrocities unleashed upon them because of their support to the BJP.

OpIndia Staff
NHRC
NHRC COmmittee invited stakeholders to talk on complaints of post-poll violence in WB (Image: NHRC/OneIndia)
1

On June 27, National Human Rights Commission invited different stakeholders to interact with the committee members and discuss the complaints related to post-poll violence in West Bengal. The committee members would meet the stakeholders on June 27, 4 PM onwards and June 28, 10 AM onwards.

The Committee was formed by NHRC as per the direction of Calcutta High Court. The Committee constituted by Justice AK Mishra would look into various cases, complaints, allegations of violations of human rights, particularly in the post-poll period in the State of West Bengal.

The notification issued by NHRC reads, “As per the direction of Hon’ble High Court of West Bengal vide WP No.142-149/2021 & 167/2021 dated 18/06/2021, a Committee has been constituted by Mr Justice A K Mishra, Chairperson, NHRC, to look into the various cases, complaints, allegations of violations of human rights, particularly in the post-poll period in the State of West Bengal. The Committee, headed by Mr Rajiv Jain, Member, NHRC, has been touring various places of West Bengal and inquiring into the veracity of these complaints/allegations.

Notification by NHRC. Source: ANI

It further added, “In continuation of the same, few members of the Committee and the NHRC teams will be available tomorrow from 10 AMt 04 PM today (27/06/2021) and once again at 10 AM tomorrow (28/06/2021) for at least three hours at Staff Officer Mess, 3rd Signal Bn, CRPF, BN Block, Sector-V Saltlake, Kolkata to Interact with complainants/victims/petitioners/other stakeholders.”

The Committee said that the victims/complainants could meet the members irrespective of their caste, creed, religion, gender, ethnicity, or political affiliation. It further said, “Those who are unable to come can send their complaints/petitions/supporting evidences and documents at the following Email ID: nhrcwrit142@gmail.com and or talk to the NHRC team member on the following Mobile No.: 8826705906 and 8799712259.”

Post poll violence in West Bengal

During post-poll violence, over two dozen BJP karyakartas were reportedly killed. In a report submitted by the Group of Intellectuals and Academicians (GIA), it was mentioned that those who suffered the wrath of TMC workers after winning the elections were from marginal sections of Hindu society who had voted for BJP. According to the reports, women were raped, houses were ransacked, shops were looted, and several Hindu families migrated to neighbouring states to save themselves from the goons of TMC.

Multiple women, in their testimonies to the Supreme Court, have revealed the brutal rapes, gang rapes and sexual assault as well as other atrocities unleashed upon them because of their support to the BJP.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termswest bengal post poll violence, west bengal human rights
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

NHRC Committee invites stakeholders to interact on complaints related to post-poll violence in West Bengal

OpIndia Staff -
Multiple women, in their testimonies to the Supreme Court, have revealed the brutal rapes, gang rapes and sexual assault as well as other atrocities unleashed upon them because of their support to the BJP.
News Reports

Manipur: Cash reward announced for communities with highest inoculations in Sagolband constituency

OpIndia Staff -
In a bid to encourage more vaccination so that people overcome vaccine hesitancy, Sagolband MLA Rajkumar Imo has announced cash prize for communities.

Over Rs 4.5 crore paid by bar owners to Anil Deshmukh’s trusts via shell companies, ED reveals

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
As many as 24 companies directly or indirectly controlled by Anil Deshmukh’s family members or close associates are under the scanner.

Propaganda outlet Alt News now uses ‘fact-check’ to discredit video that exposed AAP’s hypocrisy on ad spends

Media OpIndia Staff -
When people associated with Alt News are not busy sharing fake news about 'hate crimes' that could flare up communal tension in India, the propaganda outlet 'fact-checks' memes

Mass conversion racket: Case of forced conversion reported from Prayagraj, ATS takes arrested accused to 4 districts to gather evidence

Crime OpIndia Staff -
An officer in Women & Child Dept was providing information about orphaned & differentially abled children to the conversion racket

Drone attack was carried out at Jammu airbase to target IAF’s strategic assets: Reports

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The drone dropped the bombs at a location close to the Helicopter hangar. The NIA team has arrived to take stock of the situation.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut likens her passport renewal woes to the ban on singer Kishore Kumar during the Emergency

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut had recently shared a tweet on her Instagram story comparing her passport ordeal to Kishore Kumar's plight.
Read more
Social Media

GoI Twitter account promotes book authored by anti-India propagandist Arundhati Roy, removes after outrage: Details

OpIndia Staff -
@MyGovIndia had shared a picture of a book authored by Arundhati Roy as a part of its 20 words Book Summary challenge.
Read more
News Reports

Two Sikh girls abducted and converted to Islam in Kashmir: What we know

OpIndia Staff -
Situation is currently tensed in Valley as protests against the abduction and religious conversion of Sikh girls to Islam have intensified.
Read more
News Reports

Matt Hancock love affair: British health secretary apologises for breaking social distancing norms after pictures of him kissing his aide surface

OpIndia Staff -
Britain's health secretary Matt Hancock was caught on camera kissing his aide millionaire lobbyist Gina Coladangelo in his office
Read more
News Reports

Journalist’s ‘robbed at gunpoint’ story untrue, he invented hoax after dinner with female friend due to ‘family reasons’: Read what Noida Police says

OpIndia Staff -
Noida police said Atul Agarwal spent a night in an OYO room after his wife called him up and asked him to come home.
Read more
Opinions

If Delhi government was exaggerating oxygen demand, why there was an oxygen crisis in April? All your questions answered

Raju Das -
While oxygen demand in Delhi was exaggerated, the city faced oxygen crisis due to gross mismanagement and inefficiency of Delhi govt
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
555,941FollowersFollow
24,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com