Rapper Vastavik Muhfaad who runs a YouTube channel by the name ‘Be a Muhfaad!’ repetitively abused Hindu god Krishna while dissing fellow rapper Krsna. In an attempt to call the fellow rapper a liar, Muhfaad sings, “Tu matki ka saara maakhan kha gaya makhanchor, aww Nandlala ki fat gayi kya.”

See this chhapri rapper @VastavikMuhfaad disrespecting Bhagwan Krishna while dissing rapper Krsna.

The next one has inflammatory lines such as, “Mar gaya tera nandlal natkhat, ab gopiyan bhagegi chodke panghant.”

Obsessed with mocking Hindu gods and epics, Muhfaad in another one sings, “Main tere papa ka sudama aake pair dho.”

Abusing and mocking Hindu gods and religions has almost become a measure of success in today’s time. Muhfaad who enjoys a following of almost 4 lakh subscribers on YouTube, in almost all of his 30 videos has made unwarranted and disparaging remarks against Hindu gods.

In the latest rap song full of expletives and sexual innuendos, Muhfaad sings, “Ban jau Indra dev faad ke aa jau andar.” His other ‘high on abuses’ song refers to Hindu gods Ram and Sita in a similar depreciative manner.

Screengrab of Muhfaad’s Kali Zuban video

Muhfaad’s blue tick Instagram account too has a huge following with 134k followers.

Who is Vastavik Muhfaad?

Muhfaad, whose original name is Gaurav– is a resident of Delhi who in 2012 left his education midway to become a rapper. Gaurav since then has been working on his alleged “music” and made his debut in 2016 with ‘Sach Too Much”.

Gaurav rose to fame in 2018 with his rap song ‘Saare karo dab” which was in collaboration with Indian rapper and lyricist Raftaar and Punjabi singer Sonu Kakkar.

Gaurav who raps in Hindi, English, Punjabi and Haryanavi says his songs are loved by the younger generation. He feels songs that sound weird and hard to understand are accepted much more by the audience.

Gaurav’s father is a school teacher while his mother is a homemaker.

Rapper MC Kode abuses Hindu text

We had reported earlier how a rapper by the name MC Kode’s videos insulting Hinduism and holy scriptures of Hinduism during a ‘rapping’ battle had gone viral on social media. Netizens had demanded action against him for his provocative raps. After receiving a huge backlash, Kode had gone missing on June 03 after putting up a cryptic message on Instagram.

While his mother filed a an official missing complaint and pleaded his son to return, Kode was found from Madhya Pradesh a few days later.