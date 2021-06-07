Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) on Sunday shot dead gangster Parvez Ahmed in an encounter. Ahmed was wanted in BSP leader Jugaram Mehndi’s murder two years back. As per reports, he had escaped to Nepal after the murder and had a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head.

As per reports, he was spotted in Pipiganj of Gorakhpur area on a motorcycle with one of his aides. He had reportedly come to Gorakhpur from Nepal to meet someone where the police surrounded them. The police asked him to surrender but he opened fire at the police. According to police, he was killed in retaliatory firing.

In May this year, he had demanded extortion money from a businessman. When hew did not get the money, he allegedly killed him. Since then the STF had upped their ante to catch him.

Ahmed was a resident of Makhdoomnagar in Ambedkar Nagar district and was a close aide of underworld don Khan Mubarak and Chhota Rajan. He was involved in made in Pakistan fake currency smuggling racket from Nepal.

BSP leader Jugaram Mehndi’s murder

On 15th October 2018 at around 10 AM, assailants fired multiple bullets on BSP leader Jugaram Mehndi in Hirapur Bazar, Ambedkar Nagar. His driver was also killed while two passersby were injured. A case was registered against gangster Khan Mubarak and 10 others. Khan Mubarak himself is currently lodged in Hardoi jail.

A .32 mm pistol, one 9 mm pistol and 8 rounds of cartridge were recovered from Parvez. Rs 500 cash and a bag with some essentials were also recovered.